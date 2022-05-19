Fans emerge as winners this IPL with iQOO and ESPNcricinfo

On the face, cricket fans may look like a homogenous mass. In reality, it is quite the opposite. Especially given the speed at which different media consumption has been penetrating the lives of cricket fans.

The young cricket fans of 2022 are not the ones who are satisfied with simply watching a game; engagement is what drives them. Fandom has changed, and fans have transitioned to experiencing sports (and cricket) differently. They have access to more information now than ever, at their fingertips and at a breakneck speed. What gives them an immense sense of gratification is the opportunity to actually be an active part of topical cricket conversations.

Given its 29-year-legacy in leading the game-around-the-game coverage, ESPNcricinfo has identified distinct and unique traits of cricket fans – differentiating Diehards (fans glued to their phones throughout the day, as they boast their knowledge of the game) from MatchDayers (fans that devour cricket statistics and will give anything to engage with commentators for a personal high) and Story-seekers (Gen-Z fans that wait for novel, new-age video formats and look at the game from a unique perspective).

With this insight clearly at hand, ESPNcricinfo and iQOO have embarked upon a range of fan-oriented high-octane content for IPL 2022. iQOO, the new-age smartphone brand, has a clear objective: it seeks to empower fans while building unique and differentiated experiences for them. ESPNcricinfo has built upon this brand objective by launching content that keeps cricket fans at the core of its offerings.

For example; the iQOO ESPNcricinfo Biggest Fan Challenge. This one-of-a-kind competition gives MatchDayers a chance to do something they would treasure the most – an opportunity to become a part of live cricket coverage on ESPNcricinfo T20 Timeout, the platform’s flagship show. Fans can now go a step further and be a part of the topical coverage, while they engage and interact with leading experts from the ESPNcricinfo panel. With names like Ravi Shastri, Piyush Chawla, Ian Bishop, Daniel Vettori and Imran Tahir, the fans’ experience will become truly unforgettable as this will bridge the gap between them and their role models. They also get a chance to voice their opinions before the legends of the game.

Mohit Bararia, the first winner of this challenge asserts, “It was immensely gratifying when I got a chance to feature on the live show; I got an opportunity to talk to Indian cricket legends like Piyush Chawla and this experience was something I enjoyed the most as a die-hard cricket fan.”

Likewise, the Cric iQOO Social Edition is a case in brand integration at the deepest level; the platform has integrated the brand name and its identity within CricIQ, the much-loved social quiz that gives fans an opportunity to prove their trivia mettle and win big. Every week through the IPL, fans fight it out on ESPNcricinfo’s social platforms as they strive for the ultimate gratification – a brand new iQOO smartphone!

Targeting Story-seekers, iQOO has also pitched in for a series of video content-driven associations, powered by sponsorship on ESPNcricinfo T20 Timeout, and two other exciting video initiatives are also in the pipeline. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Fully Loaded Performer of the Day is a contemporary daily post-match offering, where leading voices of the game dissect the day’s best all-round performances.

Similarly, iQOO 9 Series 5G Champion Performers is a 9-video series hosted by actor and presenter Aparshakti Khurrana. This is a weekly video series that talks about celebrated IPL legends, their unbeatable records and unheard-of stories through all IPL editions so far. Aparshakti lends his signature style to each video and makes it a truly enriching experience for fans that love offbeat and timeless content.

Talking about this unique partnership, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya says, “Through this distinctive partnership with ESPNcricinfo, we are reaching out to millions of Gen Z and millennial cricket fans who love performance-centric and youthful content, similar to what iQOO offers to its consumers. Our collaborative programming goes beyond the usual and also presents the spontaneous, lighter side of cricket that Gen Z fans look forward to.”

With this robust repertoire of content associations, iQOO and ESPNcricinfo have definitely ensured an elevating, exhilarating, and truly wholesome IPL season for all cricket fans.

