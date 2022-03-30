Laqshya Pitch CMO Awards 2022 celebrate the best minds in marketing

The marketing heads were honoured for their landmark works executed in 2021

The Laqshya Pitch CMO Awards celebrated the finest leaders in our country’s marketing industry on Wednesday. The awards night held in Mumbai was graced with the presence of luminaries from a wide cross-section of marketing, media and brands.

Colors Marathi is the Co-Powered by Partner of this edition of the Laqshya Pitch CMO Awards.

The awards were distributed into a number of categories, namely –

CMO Leadership Award

CMO Innovation Award

CMO Transformation Award

CMO Growth Award

CMO Social Responsibility Award

CMO Content Engagement Award

CMO Customer Experience Award

CMO Experiential Marketing Award

CMO Digital Marketing Award

CMO Rising Star Award

CMO Sustainability Award

The 2022 awards saw a wide array of nominees being shortlisted. The winners were narrowed down by editors of exchange4media, Impact and Pitch. The senior editors of all three publications have together singled out some of the finest minds in the industry for their works in 2021, using a set of metrics based on performance, financials, in-category success, and other key numbers.

Take a look at all the distinguished awardees here.

