Recap: The Week That Was

The week started with the new series called e4m ‘Pride of India Brands 2021,’ where we tell success stories of top SMBs.

We also presented a detailed analysis on Budget covering different sectors like

More cash in consumers’ hand & more power to digital: What A&M industry wants from Budget

Union Budget: Tech industry expects stronger push for digital

Budget 2022: OOH leaders pin hopes on tax cuts, standardization of laws & relief packages

Uday Shankar & James Murdoch to acquire 40% stake in Viacom18: Reports

‘Uday Shankar & James Murdoch's entry will fire up Viacom18's sports biz’

Puneet Kapoor to join Ogilvy India (South) as CCO, Kiran Anthony & Mahesh Gharat move on

HUL rejigs business model, Sanjiv Mehta retains top post

Tata Sky rebranded as Tata Play

NITI Aayog's Shoonya campaign urges Indians to adopt EVs for clean mobility

At 14.6%, India to be world's fastest-growing market in ad spends in 2022: dentsu report

AdEx grew 37% in 2021: PMAR 2022

ASCI reports 700 violations by influencers

