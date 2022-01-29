Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was filled with key developments from the world of media.
The week started with the new series called e4m ‘Pride of India Brands 2021,’ where we tell success stories of top SMBs.
We also presented a detailed analysis on Budget covering different sectors like
More cash in consumers’ hand & more power to digital: What A&M industry wants from Budget
Union Budget: Tech industry expects stronger push for digital
Budget 2022: OOH leaders pin hopes on tax cuts, standardization of laws & relief packages
Here are the other interesting reads of the week;
Uday Shankar & James Murdoch to acquire 40% stake in Viacom18: Reports
‘Uday Shankar & James Murdoch's entry will fire up Viacom18's sports biz’
Puneet Kapoor to join Ogilvy India (South) as CCO, Kiran Anthony & Mahesh Gharat move on
HUL rejigs business model, Sanjiv Mehta retains top post
Tata Sky rebranded as Tata Play
NITI Aayog's Shoonya campaign urges Indians to adopt EVs for clean mobility
At 14.6%, India to be world's fastest-growing market in ad spends in 2022: dentsu report
AdEx grew 37% in 2021: PMAR 2022
ASCI reports 700 violations by influencers
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube