Tata Sky rebranded as Tata Play

Tata Sky has announced its new name and identity, Tata Play, as its business interests grow beyond Direct To Home services.

“Tata Sky leveraged its market leadership in its core business to create an ecosystem of content delivery by foraying into OTT and Broadband. We believe it is time for a brand identity that resonates beyond our DTH business,” explained Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO – Tata Play Ltd. Elaborating further he said, “I thank Tata Sons and The Walt Disney Company for backing this business, which over the years has expanded to 23 million households and made our content distribution platform a formidable player in the market.”

Inaugurating the new brand identity, Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO – Tata Play Ltd., further commented, “I firmly believe that it’s one thing to own content, quite another to make it accessible. Distribution is what makes content easily discoverable for the masses, consumed, and talked about. Our DTH business has a sizeable market share and we’ll continue our endeavour to expand the TV viewing universe. Our Broadband business with 100% fiber network provides impressive speeds, and that’s why we renamed it to Tata Play Fiber. In the last few years OTT has become mainstream which led us to create an aggregator app called Tata Play Binge – which today hosts content from 13 leading OTT apps through a single User Interface while offering the flexibility of single subscription and payment. We recently announced the Tata Play Binge Combo Packs – an inventive bundled offering that, for the first time, is providing the best of broadcast channels and OTT apps in one integrated pack, making entertainment consumption further consumer friendly. Today, we also welcome Netflix to our family. Plus, we are making service visits free for all customers starting today, and our de-active DTH customers can continue to recharge and get restarted on the platform with No reconnection charges. The name Tata Play thus signifies our expanded range of product and services. The new identity is an outcome of our desire to be future-ready while making tomorrow better than today for homes and families.”

Explaining the ethos of the new brand identity, Anurag Kumar – Chief Communications Officer, Tata Play Ltd., said, “The Tata Play brand mark and play mark takes inspiration from the “Tata” mark - borrowing and reinforcing the trust, quality and recognition of India’s most valuable brand. The word “Play” adds youthfulness, ease & simplicity to an already trusted brand. The brand colours pink and purple along with dark blue and white are vibrant, youthful and add distinctiveness to the overall identity. With Tata Play, we promise you Fun, Personalisation, Flexibility, Freedom, Quality, Innovation and Connection. With Tata Play, you Play Better. And entertainment becomes aur bhi Jingalala.”

The new identity has been created by venturethree, London, and the campaign has been designed by Ogilvy India.

The new brand identity will be promoted across all touchpoints starting today and through the coming months. Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been engaged to promote Tata Play in the national markets. R Madhavan and Priyamani will be the face of the campaign for the South markets.

