Uday Shankar & James Murdoch to acquire 40% stake in Viacom18: Reports

Shankar will play a key role in the operations of the company, media reports say

Former Star and Disney India Chairman Uday Shankar and James Murdoch plan to acquire nearly 40% stake in Viacom18, media reports say.

Shankar and Murdoch are reportedly investing Rs 12,000 crore in Viacom18, the reports said. Most of the investment is to be through primary infusion of funds.

Shankar will play a key role in the operations of the company, the reports said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)