Puneet Kapoor to join Ogilvy India (South) as CCO, Kiran Anthony & Mahesh Gharat move on

Kiran and Mahesh need no introduction. Ogilvy and the entire advertising industry know them as super-talented individuals with big hearts. This is why it is difficult to watch them leave the Ogilvy family.

Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha & Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India: “Kiran Anthony and Mahesh Gharat have led some of the most memorable campaigns this industry has seen. They have won critical pitches, built terrific teams, and put Ogilvy on the world stage more than once. They were always helpful, always putting their people first. Always there for Ogilvy. Having contributed a great deal to Ogilvy, they now want to go after their dream of becoming film directors. This means we still get to keep them close, just in a different role.”

Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy: “I salute and thank Mahesh Gharat and Kiran Anthony for their stellar contribution to Ogilvy for a very long time. It’s never easy to see your bright stars leave. However, when they step out to actualise their dreams, you can only cheerlead and wish them fulfilment in what they have chosen as their next journey and destination.”

Mahesh will be moving into full time direction and Kiran will continue to lead Vi in a consultant’s role while he also pursues directing.

The new creative leadership of Ogilvy in Bengaluru, and across South markets, will be taken up by Puneet Kapoor.

Puneet comes to Ogilvy from Lowe Bengaluru. His advertising career spans 24 years across Lowe, Ogilvy, McCann, BBH and as a founder of Eleven Brandworks. His most celebrated recent work includes campaigns for Unacademy, Swiggy, Fastrack, Titan, Myntra, Udaan, Xiaomi, Redbus, Flipkart, Cleartrip, Britannia, ITC Foods and TVS.

Puneet will join Ogilvy in March 2022 and will work with Ogilvy India's Chief Creative Officers and the President of Ogilvy India (South), continuing to do stellar work for Ogilvy's clients across Bengaluru and Chennai.

