Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

From being the first to bring all breaking stories to being the best in putting up analytical pieces, like always, exchange4media was on the top of the game this past week.

We, here, list some of our best stories for your weekend read. Take a look;

NTO 2.0: Sony unveils new RIO, keeps popular entertainment, sports channels out of bouquet

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/nto-20-sony-unveils-new-rio-keeps-popular-entertainment-sports-channels-out-of-bouquet-116313.html

Rejected Invesco proposal as shareholder value was being compromised: Punit Goenka

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/rejected-invesco-proposal-as-shareholder-value-was-being-compromised-punit-goenka-116302.html

Zee responds to Invesco's open letter

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/zee-responds-to-invescos-open-letter-116283.html

Central Govt nominates 22 members to the 14th term of Press Council of India

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/central-govt-nominates-22-members-to-the-14th-term-of-press-council-of-india-116274.html

Shubhranshu Singh moves to Tata Motors

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/shubhranshu-singh-moves-to-tata-motors-116303.html

Priti Murthy named President, GroupM Services India

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/priti-murthy-named-president-groupm-services-india-116294.html

Culture Round-Up: Netizens mourn Sidharth Shukla, celebrate Neeraj Chopra

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/culture-round-up-netizens-mourn-sidharth-shukla-celebrate-neeraj-chopra-116287.html

Court summons for Netflix following Sahara’s complaint against documentary on Subrata Roy

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/netflix-gets-court-summons-following-saharas-complaint-over-documentary-on-subrata-roy-116284.html

Celebs endorse pan masala despite ASCI's bitter stance against surrogate ads

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/celebs-endorse-pan-masala-despite-ascis-bitter-stance-against-surrogate-ads-116237.html

Surrogate ads of tobacco & liquor not only illegal but also unethical, say experts

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/surrogate-ads-of-tobacco-liquor-not-only-illegal-but-unethical-too-say-experts-116264.html

Google, FB, Netflix will have to pay 15% global minimum tax following OECD deal

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/google-fb-netflix-will-have-to-pay-15-global-minimum-tax-following-oecd-deal-116227.html

Amazon’s Ved Agarwal joins True Elements as Head of Marketing

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/amazons-ved-agarwal-joins-true-elements-as-head-of-marketing-116224.html

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)