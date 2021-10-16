Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 16, 2021 8:20 AM
Recap

From being the first to bring all breaking stories to being the best in putting up analytical pieces, like always, exchange4media was on the top of the game this past week.

We, here, list some of our best stories for your weekend read. Take a look;

NTO 2.0: Sony unveils new RIO, keeps popular entertainment, sports channels out of bouquet

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/nto-20-sony-unveils-new-rio-keeps-popular-entertainment-sports-channels-out-of-bouquet-116313.html

Rejected Invesco proposal as shareholder value was being compromised: Punit Goenka

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/rejected-invesco-proposal-as-shareholder-value-was-being-compromised-punit-goenka-116302.html

Zee responds to Invesco's open letter      

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/zee-responds-to-invescos-open-letter-116283.html

Central Govt nominates 22 members to the 14th term of Press Council of India

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/central-govt-nominates-22-members-to-the-14th-term-of-press-council-of-india-116274.html

Shubhranshu Singh moves to Tata Motors             

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/shubhranshu-singh-moves-to-tata-motors-116303.html

Priti Murthy named President, GroupM Services India        

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/priti-murthy-named-president-groupm-services-india-116294.html

Culture Round-Up: Netizens mourn Sidharth Shukla, celebrate Neeraj Chopra          

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/culture-round-up-netizens-mourn-sidharth-shukla-celebrate-neeraj-chopra-116287.html

Court summons for Netflix following Sahara’s complaint against documentary on Subrata Roy              

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/netflix-gets-court-summons-following-saharas-complaint-over-documentary-on-subrata-roy-116284.html

Celebs endorse pan masala despite ASCI's bitter stance against surrogate ads         

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/celebs-endorse-pan-masala-despite-ascis-bitter-stance-against-surrogate-ads-116237.html

Surrogate ads of tobacco & liquor not only illegal but also unethical, say experts    

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/surrogate-ads-of-tobacco-liquor-not-only-illegal-but-unethical-too-say-experts-116264.html

Google, FB, Netflix will have to pay 15% global minimum tax following OECD deal 

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/google-fb-netflix-will-have-to-pay-15-global-minimum-tax-following-oecd-deal-116227.html

Amazon’s Ved Agarwal joins True Elements as Head of Marketing 

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/amazons-ved-agarwal-joins-true-elements-as-head-of-marketing-116224.html

 

 

