Shubhranshu Singh moves to Tata Motors

Shubhranshu Singh, former global head of marketing at Royal Enfield, has joined Tata Motors as vice-president (VP) and head of marketing.

The company has made an internal announcement regarding this, e4m has learnt.

Singh was with Royal Enfield for over three years, and took care of all facets of brand building and marketing. In the past, Singh has also led marketing at Visa, Star Sports and across several roles in Hindustan Unilever.

He has created and led several Indian brands from Pro Kabaddi, Axe to Vim and won several awards and created famed campaigns like ICC ODI WC 2015 ‘Mauka Mauka’.

