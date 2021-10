Amazon’s Ved Agarwal joins True Elements as Head of Marketing

Ved Agarwal, who was earlier associated with Amazon as Sr. Category Manager, has joined True Elements as Head of Marketing.

Prior to Amazon, Agarwal served a four-year stint at Marico Limited. He has also served stints at ITC Ltd and Mondelez International in his professional career.

Agarwal is an alumnus of Faculty of Management Studies FMS), University of Delhi.

