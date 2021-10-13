Central Govt nominates 22 members to the 14th term of Press Council of India

A gazette notification dated October 7, 2021 was issued notifying the nominations

Oct 13, 2021
The central government which recently reconstituted the Press Council of India for a three-year term has nominated twenty-two members to the 14th term of the Press Council of India. A gazette notification dated October 7, 2021, was issued notifying the nominations.

The central government has appointed Ankur Dua, Vinod K Jose, Dr Baldev Raj Gupta, Dr Khaidem Athouba Meitei, Dr Suman Gupta and Prakash Dubey under ‘Editors’ category, while Gurinder Singh and LC Bharatiya are named under ‘Owners or Managers of medium newspapers’ category. Those included under ‘Owners or Managers of small newspapers’ category include Aarti Tripathi and Shyam Singh Panwar.

In addition, there are 12 other people nominated to the 14th term of Press Council of India.

