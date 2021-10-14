Priti Murthy named President, GroupM Services India

GroupM India today announces the appointment of Priti Murthy as President, GroupM Services India. In her new role, Priti would also be part of the GroupM India Executive Committee.

As President of GroupM Services, Priti will be leading the centre of delivery excellence that comprises biddable, non-biddable, analytics and reporting. Along with her strong leadership team, Priti would work closely with agencies to understand their needs, incorporating best-in-class delivery metrics with ‘improvise and improve’ as the approach to continued excellence.

Commenting on the new appointment, Prasanth Kumar - CEO South Asia GroupM said, “It is a homecoming for Priti and strengthening of GroupM India leadership team with yet another remarkable industry leader. Priti’s product mindset powered by a unique blend of experience in setting and executing an organization-wide vision will enrich the GroupM teams alike. As one of the most regarded women leaders in the industry, Priti also believes in GroupM’s future centric business approach and has always focused on building purpose-driven culture as a key leadership responsibility. I am confident that her people and solution focus will further strengthen the agency collaboration fuelling all GroupM agencies.”

As an industry veteran, Priti has spent a large part of her 22+ year career with GroupM. She has been an immensely effective leader contributing to the organization in all her previous roles held within Wavemaker (née Maxus Global) during her 13-year stint. Her last held role with GroupM was as the Chief Strategy Officer at Maxus Global. Priti has been heading OMD India as the Chief Executive Officer for the last 4 years.

Priti Murthy - President GroupM Services India said, “It is one of the best eras in the media industry, revival and rejuvenation being the focus. I am delighted to join GroupM, to walk the path to the future transformation of GroupM offerings in the marketplace and magnify the operational excellence that it is known for. With GroupM's focus on creating the best in class and house of excellence, my role will be to bring in the right mix of talent, process and tech to ensure quality assurance and continuous improvement for biddable and non-biddable media for our partners and clients. I am looking forward to working with Prasanth and the entire ExCo in driving this focus."

Priti would work closely with GroupM’s regional leadership team in ensuring seamless adoption of all the initiatives. She will report to Prasanth Kumar CEO, South Asia GroupM and Jon Thurlow, COO, Asia Pacific GroupM. GroupM Services India leadership team would report to Priti.

