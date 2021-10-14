Court summons for Netflix following Sahara’s complaint against documentary on Subrata Roy

Sahara Group has alleged that the documentary, titled ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’, is defamatory and portrays Roy in a bad light

A court in Lucknow on Wednesday issued summons to Abhishek Nag – Director Netflix India LLP, Documentary Director Nick Read, and Reva Sharma - Producer Netflix, directing their appearance before it on November 15 in connection with a criminal complaint filed by Sahara Group, for making and publishing an alleged defamatory documentary/trailer titled ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’.

The summons were issued by the court of the special chief judicial magistrate. The accused will be tried under sections 500, 501 and 502 of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, the court recorded statements of the complainant and their witnesses and after being satisfied with the evidence, issued summons to the accused for trial.

OTT platform Netflix streamed ‘Bad Boy Billionaires'’ on 05.10.2020 on the life and growth of Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy along with Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

Sahara has also filed a civil suit in a court in Alipore in Kolkata against Netflix and their directors, producers, claiming damages of Rs 500 crore. The court has already issued summons to the accused/ defendants for appearance and submission of reply/ evidence.

Sahara has claimed that the Netflix series is completely baseless and way beyond facts. “Just to gain commercial benefits, Netflix has created an ill-conceived, spiced- up commercial film full of sensationalism with the title ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ at the cost of the image of Sahara Group, which is unacceptable and highly objectionable,” Sahara has claimed.

The documentary portrays the chairman of Sahara Group in a bad taste, without there being any credible material evidence against him, the company has said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)