Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The past week saw some key events from the world of media and advertising.

Today, a panel of eminent jury members will hand pick some of the brightest stars under 30 from PR and Comms industry. The 1st edition of ‘exchange4media 30 under 30 Summit and Awards’ will identify the next generation leaders in the communication industry.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has been claiming thousands of lives across the country. Indian journalism lost one of its very own to COVID-19. Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish Yechury, a journalist, died on Thursday morning at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital.

Senior journalist Renu Agal has passed away this week after being hit by a car in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area, one month ago. She succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday night at a hospital.

In political news, PM Modi raised concern over a PM-CM meeting being telecast live by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal has since apologised. He, however, said there has never been any instruction from the central government that the said interaction could not be shared live.

In industry news, Star Disney India elevated Mihir Rale as Chief Regional Counsel. He will be reporting to Peter Wiley, Chief International Counsel, The Walt Disney Company.

Essel Group has issued a statement denying rumours related to Dish TV. The group categorically denied speculations of shares being released from the lenders at a lower price and sold to third party investors at higher price points.

Reliance's plan to consolidate media, distribution businesses under N18 has failed to fructify. Network18, TV18, Hathway Cable and Datacom and DEN Networks have announced that they are not going to proceed with the scheme of arrangement.

Kurate Digital Consulting senior partner Uday Sodhi has teamed up with Clevertap Head Global Business Development Jasmeet Singh Gandhi and Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal to launch Founder's Room Capital, which will look at investing in early-stage startups.

Tejas Mehta, Founding Partner and COO of What’s Your Problem has put in his papers after four and a half years with the agency, March 31st is believed to have been his last day with the firm.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)