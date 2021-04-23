Mihir Rale elevated as Chief Regional Counsel, Disney - Star India
Rale has been associated with Disney - Star India for over six years now. He will be reporting to Peter Wiley, Chief International Counsel, The Walt Disney Company
Mihir Rale has been promoted as Chief Regional Counsel for Disney India and Star India.
A source close to the development informed exchange4media that Peter Wiley, Chief International Counsel, The Walt Disney Company, sent an email to his team mentioning the new position of Rale in the company. Wiley also wrote, "Rale has been a key member of Deepak Jacob's team for many years and I have worked very closely with him since the Disney/21CF merger first kicked off."
Rale will be reporting to Peter Wiley.
Rale has been associated with Disney-Star India for over six years. He joined the network in 2009 as Senior Manager. He was last designated as General Counsel, Star & Disney India.
Prior to joining Disney - Star India, he was AZB & Partners working as a senior associate.
