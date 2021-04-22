CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury’s 34-yr old son dies of Covid at Gurgaon hospital

'I bid goodbye to my son, Ashish (Biku) at noon today. I thank all of you who have shared our sorrow,' tweeted Yechury

Sitaram Yechury's journalist son Ashish Yechury died on Thursday morning at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital.

He breathed his last at 5:30 am after a two-week battle with deadly Covid-19.

Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter to announce the death of his son. He thanked all those who shared his family’s sorrow over the demise of his son.

I bid goodbye to my son, Ashish (Biku) at noon today.

I thank all of you who have shared our sorrow. I thank everybody who gave us strength to be able to face this dark hour. I know that I am not alone in my grief, with this pandemic consuming countless lives. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 22, 2021

It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 22, 2021

It “seems human life is not important for the state,” the Delhi High Court said. What more will it take for the Modi government to take responsibility? Is this level of death and devastation not enough? — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 21, 2021

Tributes poured in for the young journalist on twitter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and state leaders who tweeted condolence messages.

PM Modi also offered condolences on his tragic and suuden demise.

Ashish Yechury, would have turned 35 on June 9, 2021

