CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury’s 34-yr old son dies of Covid at Gurgaon hospital

'I bid goodbye to my son, Ashish (Biku) at noon today. I thank all of you who have shared our sorrow,' tweeted Yechury

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 22, 2021 8:08 PM
Yechuri

Sitaram Yechury's journalist son Ashish Yechury died on Thursday morning at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital.

He breathed his last at 5:30 am after a two-week battle with deadly Covid-19.

Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter to announce the death of his son. He thanked all those who shared his family’s sorrow over the demise of his son.

