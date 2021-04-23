PM Modi raises concern over a PM-CM meeting being telecast live by Delhi CM: Report

Kejriwal issued an apology and said there has never been any instruction from the central government that the said interaction could not be shared live

It has been reported that PM Narendra Modi raised concerns over broadcasting a private meeting, chaired by him, with Chief Ministers of 10 Covid crippled states. He stated that broadcasting a private PM-CM meeting is against the protocol.

Arvind Kejriwal immediately issued an apology to PM Modi.

PM’s discussion with Arvind Kejriwal in the private meeting went live on television for some time. It became controversial as the Delhi Chief Minister talked about the capital's crippling oxygen crisis.

The part that was on air showed Arvind Kejriwal saying, “A big tragedy could happen because of the oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals and said to the Prime Minister - Please sir, we need your guidance

"People in major pain due to oxygen shortage. We fear a big tragedy may happen due to oxygen shortage and we will never be able to forgive ourselves. I request you with folded hands to direct all Chief Ministers to ensure smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to Delhi."

"Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in the central government when an oxygen tanker meant for Delhi is stopped in another state," he stated.

He also said that oxygen tankers were being stopped by other states from entering New Delhi.

He also urged PM Modi to facilitate the airlift of oxygen from states like West Bengal and Odisha to resolve the shortage in Delhi.

"PM Sir, please, do make a phone call to the Chief Minister of the state where maximum trucks (tankers carrying oxygen) are being stopped so oxygen can reach Delhi." The Chief Minister called for a national policy to tackle the crisis, reports said.

On the point about the telecast, the Chief Minister's office said: "Today, the chief minister's address was shared live because there has never been any instruction, written or verbal, from the central government that the said interaction could not be shared live. There have been multiple occasions of similar interactions where matters of public importance which had no confidential information were shared live. However, if any inconvenience was caused we highly regret that."

Government sources said the interaction was not meant to be televised and accused Kejriwal of 'descending to a new low'.

The central government later accused him of using the platform to ‘play politics’ and ‘spread lies’, as per the reports.

