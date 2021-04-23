e4m PR & Corp Comm 30 Under 30: Jury to shortlist young guns of the industry tomorrow

With the country grappling with the second wave of SARS-CoV 2, it has been challenging times for everyone, including the industry, irrespective of their hierarchy and age group. Millennials have been the driving force behind keeping the industry running seamlessly during this time of crisis. They have persevered through these unpredictable times and have come out with flying colours. Be it account executives or managers, collective efforts by all communications professionals have helped the industry.

At exchange4media, we have been meticulous enough in recognizing and felicitating young talent across industries. 1st edition of ‘exchange4media 30 under 30 Summit and Awards’ will identify the next generation leaders in the communication industry. The jurors are all geared up to go through the nominations. The jury meet will take place virtually on Saturday, 24th April, 2021.

To judge the young and agile generation of the fraternity, we have a strong line of experienced jury members who have served as mentors to these young guns. The jury consists of members including Samir Kapur, Director, Adfactors PR; Sujit Patil, Vice President and Head - Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Industries; Nitin Mantri, Group CEO, AvianWE; Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis BCW; Manisha Chaudhary, Founder & Director, Value 360 Communications; Udit Pathak, Co-Founder and Director, Media Mantra; Aman Abbas, Co-Founder and CEO, Commwiser; Amardeep Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Gutenberg; Ruby Sinha, Managing Director, Kommune Brand Communications; Amitabh Saxena, Founder and Managing Director, Actimedia PR & Digital; Abhilasha Padhy, Co Founder and Jt. Managing Director, 80dB Communications; Dilip Yadav, Founding Partner, First Partners; C Leekha, Director - Corporate Communications & Brand Reputation, Indigo (InterGlobe Aviation Limited); Nikhil Dey, Executive Director, Adfactors PR; Chetan Mahajan, Founder & CEO, The Mavericks; Sunil Nair, Executive director, Concept PR; Mukesh Kharbanda, Managing Director, Fuzion PR; Poojaa Choprah, Founder, PNA Origine; Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, SPAG Asia; Shailesh Goyal, Director, Simulations Public Affair Management Services Pvt Ltd and Nikky Gupta, Director, Teamwork Communications Group.

The preliminary round of screening has been conducted with nominees shortlisted from the nominations received. The jury will shortlist 30 names among the shortlisted ones.

The selection will be made on the basis of Leadership Skills, Accomplishments Statements, Future Potential and proven contribution to the industry. Jury members will independently inspect each entry and evaluate them based on their respective judging criteria. Each entry was put through an evaluation in the pre-jury round against a pre-set criterion for the respective category. The average score arrived by the individual scores for each entry submitted by individual jury members will be considered to shortlist the top entries, which further will be considered by the full Jury. All nominated entries from all categories will be put to the discussion by the full Jury and the winner will be chosen through consensus and if required, through voting.

Names of final winners will be unveiled on the day of the virtual summit and awards ceremony, on 1st May 2021.

You can look forward to witnessing some inspiring and enriching stories from these passionate and young communication professionals that are going to give the jury members a tough time to shortlist the best.

