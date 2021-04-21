Uday Sodhi teams up with Jasmeet Singh, Manish Agarwal to launch Founder's Room Capital

Kurate Digital Consulting senior partner Uday Sodhi has teamed up with Clevertap Head Global Business Development Jasmeet Singh Gandhi and Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal to launch Founder's Room Capital, which will look at investing in early-stage startups.



"Uday Sodhi, Jasmeet Singh Gandhi and Manish Agarwal have come together to lend their experience of building and scaling businesses to #founders who are working on improving and enhancing the lives of millions around the world," Sodhi said in a LinkedIn post.



"We are actively looking to invest in Early Stage Startups from the following categories B2B Enterprise, fintech, Consumer internet, d2c Consumer Products, AI, Robotics, Deep Tech, Social commerce and Crypto/blockchain."



Sodhi said that the founders will continue working in their current jobs, however, they will endeavour to find time to help bright young talent take their first steps towards entrepreneurship. "We are looking for hustlers, raconteurs who possess infinite passion, perseverance and are paranoid about someone else moving their cheese. We love a cocktail of clarity of thinking mixed with high bias for action."



He also said that Founder's Room Capital will enable quick access to smart capital to founders who are looking to work with a no-nonsense group of individuals.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)