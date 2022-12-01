Nitish Mittersain takes charge as Nazara CEO

Mittersain is also the Founder & Managing Director of Nazara Group

Nitish Mittersain has taken charge as the CEO of Nazara Technologies Limited.

Making the announcement on his LinkediN profile about the role, Mittersain wrote,” Back as Nazara CEO and looking forward to making an impact with positive intent and hard work!”

Mittersain is the Founder & Managing Director of Nazara Group.

Mittersain is taking the role as Manish Agarwal has stepped down from the post to pursue an entrepreneurial journey. Manish Agarwal resigned as CEO effective December 1st, 2022. He will continue to be associated with the company as a Nazara nominee on the boards of material subsidiaries of Nazara.

Commenting on Agarwal’s departure, Mittersain had then said, “Manish and I have worked closely together over the last 7 years to build a strong foundation on which Nazara will continue to grow rapidly in the years to come. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Founded in 2000 by Mittersain, Nazara offers diversified gaming products in categories like esports, gamified early learning, real money gaming, among others. Some of its subsidiaries include esports company NODWIN Gaming, sports news website Sportskeeda, and children-focused gaming firm WildWorks.

