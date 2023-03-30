IN10 Media Network announces launch of second GEC Nazara

The channel will go on air on April 1, 2023

IN10 Media Network to expand its market share in the Hindi entertainment space with the launch of its second general entertainment channel – Nazara.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network said, “Keeping in line with our vision to scale our broadcast business, we are pleased to announce the launch of our new GEC channel – Nazara. We are confident it will be a successful addition to our varied bouquet of channels and look forward to providing more content options to the GEC viewers.”

The channel aims to capture the audience’s interest with shows from varied genres like drama, crime, comedy, mythology, and many more.

Preeti Kedia, AVP – Content & Strategy, Nazara added, “Our latest offering, Nazara, will bolster our hold in the Hindi-speaking markets. We will collaborate with the best in the industry by focusing on telling stories that are entertaining, engaging and relevant in today’s times. We aim to be the go-to destination for entertainment.”

The channel has numerous originals in the pipeline and are under production.

The network has five channels (EPIC, ShowBox, Filamchi Bhojpuri, Gubbare, and Ishara) on air catering to different genres and meeting the varied content consumption of Indian audiences.

Nazara will go on air on April 1, 2023, and will be available on leading platforms across India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)