Sportskeeda elevates Ajay Pratap Singh to CEO

Global sports and gaming media platform Sportskeeda has announced the appointment of their new CEO, Ajay Pratap Singh. He joined Sportskeeda as Head of Marketing in 2019 and was promoted to COO in 2020. Under his leadership and direction as COO, Sportskeeda has seen strong growth in its KPIs. Users have grown 2.5 times whereas revenue has risen 5 times since his joining. The new role as a CEO will include growing the company and managing the direction of its expansion.

The brand ventured into covering newer sports, and formats and according to the Comscore numbers, it went on to become the number 1 sports media publisher in India in Jan 2022, and the 10th-highest in the US in March 2022. Serving over 70 million active users every month, it is one of the largest multi-sports destinations. Sportskeeda recently strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Anirudh Kumar, who joined them as the Chief Strategy Officer. Anirudh has more than 12 years of experience, including with Matrix Partners, the Directi Group, and Snapdeal. With the appointment of Ajay Pratap Singh, Sportskeeda has geared up to achieve its ambitious growth targets, while creating highly engaging and fun experiences for sports fans worldwide

As Ajay assumes the responsibility of the CEO, the founder of Sportskeeda, Porush Jain, will continue to be a shareholder and guide the team and mentor Ajay in the transition phase.

Welcoming the new CEO, Nitish Mittersain said, “Sportskeeda continues to grow very rapidly across its core markets of the US and India, having doubled its revenue every year for the last three years. I am sure it will continue to make even greater strides under Ajay’s able leadership. The market for sports content is deep and offers huge growth opportunities in the coming years.”

Talking about his appointment, Ajay Pratap Singh said, “It was a great learning experience working alongside Porush. Being the brand's founder, he was instrumental in taking Sportskeeda to where it is today. With his continued guidance as a mentor to me and the team, we hope to take Sportskeeda to even greater heights.”

