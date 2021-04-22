Senior journalist Renu Agal passes away

As per the reports, the rickshaw puller also died eight days after the incident

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 22, 2021 8:23 PM
Renu Agal

It has been reported that senior journalist Renu Agal has passed away yesterday after being hit by a car in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area, one month ago. She succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday night at a hospital.

She was on her way home from Vidhan Sabha in a cycle-rickshaw when the incident took place. As per the reports, the rickshaw puller also died eight days after the accident.

The car was allegedly driven by a 39-year-old Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official, who was suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol, reports said.

Police had arrested the accused and later released him on bail.

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Senior journalists Announcements news death Renu Agal Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Yechuri

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury’s 34-yr old son dies of Covid at Gurgaon hospital
5 hours ago

Essel Group

Essel Group issues statement denying rumours related to Dish TV
9 hours ago

one entertainment

Hinduja Group's broadband biz crosses 600,000 subscriber mark in Q4 FY21
11 hours ago