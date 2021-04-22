Senior journalist Renu Agal passes away

As per the reports, the rickshaw puller also died eight days after the incident

It has been reported that senior journalist Renu Agal has passed away yesterday after being hit by a car in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area, one month ago. She succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday night at a hospital.

She was on her way home from Vidhan Sabha in a cycle-rickshaw when the incident took place. As per the reports, the rickshaw puller also died eight days after the accident.

The car was allegedly driven by a 39-year-old Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official, who was suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol, reports said.

Police had arrested the accused and later released him on bail.

