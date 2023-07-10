Popular emcee Shivaani Sen is no more

At the Event Tech Live 2023 in Las Vegas, Canopy Event Tech's co-founder Steve Graceburg spoke about the need to stay away from forcing virtual solutions on on-site events.

"Organising an onsite event is a serious undertaking, and if you try and force a virtual platform on top of that without contextualising its need or impact, I think you're failing" he said.

Canopy's success in providing an excellent on-site experience has earned it clients from across the world.

When asked about the new things that Canopy offers, Graceburg mentioned that the company's unique approach lies in its international mindset. "We are equally split in terms of staff and resources around Asia, Europe, and the US. Our headquarters is actually in Singapore. We offer 70 different languages with the click of a button, obviously using artificial intelligence for the translation. But we can also then improve upon the artificial intelligence and create it for the states in our back-office dictionary, which is available to our users," he said.

Canopy's ability to provide accurate translations in multiple languages, including the ability to have audio and human translation added to life for gaming, has set it apart from other event platforms. The company's close captions and the ability to stream and translate to China to both platforms also make it unique. Graceburg concluded, "We think internationally first, and that's what makes Canopy unique."

Canopy's success in providing an excellent on-site experience while also catering to remote attendees has established it as a leading event tech platform. The company's international approach and unique offerings make it a top choice for organisations around the world.