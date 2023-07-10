Popular emcee Shivaani Sen is no more
Since her first event in 2005, she had hosted shows across the globe
One of India’s leading live hosts Shivani Sen, who was often described as classy, versatile and intelligent, is no more.
“They don't make women/men like her anymore. A fierce professional, a doting single mother, an individual who had a very strong opinion and was ready to take on the world against it and a dear friend who could walk that extra mile for you...I am writing this post with a very heavy heart MC Shivaani Sen is no more,” wrote Siddhartha Chaturvedi of Event Crafter in a social media post.
Since her first event in 2005, she had hosted shows across the globe. From formal Corporate Events, Conferences, Government Events, Media launches to Big Fat Weddings, Annual Day Events, and Fashion Shows, Sen was amongst the most sought after emcees in India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Goafest 2023: Tribes bags most metals in OOH & Experiential Agency category
The agency bagged a total of eight metals
By exchange4media Staff | May 26, 2023 11:15 PM | 1 min read
At this years Goafest Tribes emerged as the top metal winner in the OOH and Experiential Agency category. The agency bagged eight metals in total.
These eight metals, all bronze, included two under Public relations for Honda floating showroom and Grohe, one under Technology for
Amazon Metaworld, three bronze metals under Branded content and entertainment for Crompton cooling pod and Amazon Metaworld, two bronze under OOH and ambient for Amazon Metaworld and Honda floating showroom.
Tribes’ journey began in 2015 under the leadership of Gour Gupta. Speaking about the big win, Gour Gupta, Chairman, Tribes said, “We are thrilled about this win and bagging eight metals in the OOH & Experiential Agency category is proof of the innovative work that we do at Tribes.”
It must be mentioned that Tribes now has an extensive client roster with over a 100 clients which includes industry giants such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, Honda, Swiggy, Diageo, Michelin, Phillips, OnePlus, Pepsi, Jockey, Yamaha, Kotak Bank, HDFC ERGO, Marks & Spencer, H&M, Godrej, WNS, Aditya Birla, Real Me, HP, Microsoft, Schneider, Government Of India, ITC, Deloitte, PWC, Legrand, MG motors and many more.
The agency currently has a turnover of Rs 521 crore, revenue of Rs 68 crore and consolidated capitalized billing of Rs 680 crore
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ITC Ltd reports 6.6% jump in Q4 revenue
Its profit rose 21.4% from the year ago period helped by increase in demand for cigarettes and consumer goods
By exchange4media Staff | May 18, 2023 4:39 PM | 1 min read
Conglomerate ITC Limited on Thursday reported a 6.6% jump in its fourth quarter standalone revenue from operations at Rs 17,506.08 crore compared to Rs 16,426.00 crore from a year ago period.
The company’s net profit rose 21.4% year over year to Rs 5,086.86 crore while its standalone expenses marginally grew to Rs 11,730.45 crore from a year ago figure of Rs 11,658.05 crore.
The FMCG segment revenue was up 16.2% to Rs 12,300.78 crore from Rs 10, 585.34 crore in the year ago period. The jump in revenue is due to a higher demand for its cigarettes and other consumer goods as India’s largest cigarette maker sees growth from these two categories.
The revenue for the company’s hotel segment also more than doubled as leisure travel scooped higher.
On a yearly basis, revenue from operations rose 17.6% to Rs 70,251.28 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Swoogo exhibits at ETL Las Vegas
Swoogo believes in empowering anyone to bring people together, with mindfully designed event tech
By exchange4media Staff | May 1, 2023 1:08 PM | 1 min read
Event management platform Swoogo which offers unlimited registrations and events, email marketing automation, a drag-and-drop website builder, native analytics, and more was among the top exhibitors at ETL Las Vegas.
Swoogo makes it easy to integrate with other event software, CRMs, and marketing platforms, often natively. The techstack is so cooperative you can treat Swoogo as an end-to-end platform, or use us headless as an API plug.
“We serve a global array of companies—large and small—with bespoke features that give you control over your events and data. All with top-of-the-industry security and compliance”, said Chris Sykes, CEO, Swoogo.
As more and more companies realize the incredible potential of event-driven growth, event professionals need better tools to stand out and lead their markets. Created for event profs, by event profs, Swoogo believes in empowering anyone to bring people together, with mindfully designed event tech.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Event Tech Live Las Vegas makes its big debut
Over 80 top event tech companies showcase their latest offerings
By exchange4media Staff | May 1, 2023 1:08 PM | 2 min read
The inaugural edition of Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas made its big debut in Las Vegas on April 26th, 2023.
ETL Las Vegas is organised by the same team that is behind Event Tech Live London.
Day 1 of ETL Las Vegas showcased the world's best and most innovative event technology alongside an extensive conference program. Over 80 exhibitors are showcasing their latest event tech offerings at the event.
ETL started its journey in London and is now heading into its 10th anniversary year with the launch of ETL Las Vegas at the Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas.
The day-long event also had parallel roundtables and keynotes spread across three venues.
Experts from the Event Tech industry spoke on a range of issues, which included: How to implement a community-driven video, Uncovering your path to data success, Event Hacks - Turning last year's learnings into this year's treasure, The rebuilding of event tech - how to reduce cost and operational overhead, The future of events - Go fully digital or go home, From paused to unleashed - The return of innovation, How AI-driven event platforms are changing the planner & attendee experience, among others.
The exhibitors showcasing at the event are offering cutting-edge tech solutions ranging from B2B cloud-based meeting scheduling management, real-time audience engagement for large-scale virtual and hybrid events, email marketing automation, drag-and-drop website building tools, and native analytics, among others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Forcing virtual solutions on live events is a recipe for failure: Steve Graceburg
Graceburg, the co-founder of Canopy Event Tech, was speaking at ETL Las Vegas
At the Event Tech Live 2023 in Las Vegas, Canopy Event Tech's co-founder Steve Graceburg spoke about the need to stay away from forcing virtual solutions on on-site events.
"Organising an onsite event is a serious undertaking, and if you try and force a virtual platform on top of that without contextualising its need or impact, I think you're failing" he said.
Canopy's success in providing an excellent on-site experience has earned it clients from across the world.
When asked about the new things that Canopy offers, Graceburg mentioned that the company's unique approach lies in its international mindset. "We are equally split in terms of staff and resources around Asia, Europe, and the US. Our headquarters is actually in Singapore. We offer 70 different languages with the click of a button, obviously using artificial intelligence for the translation. But we can also then improve upon the artificial intelligence and create it for the states in our back-office dictionary, which is available to our users," he said.
Canopy's ability to provide accurate translations in multiple languages, including the ability to have audio and human translation added to life for gaming, has set it apart from other event platforms. The company's close captions and the ability to stream and translate to China to both platforms also make it unique. Graceburg concluded, "We think internationally first, and that's what makes Canopy unique."
Canopy's success in providing an excellent on-site experience while also catering to remote attendees has established it as a leading event tech platform. The company's international approach and unique offerings make it a top choice for organisations around the world.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Hubilo acquires Fielddrive to strengthen in-person event tech offerings
Fielddrive supports event organizers globally with sustainable solutions to delight their attendees with the best visitor flow management
Leading event tech company Hubilo Technologies has purchased on-site event tech provider Fielddrive in an effort to bolster its in-person event solutions. With access to greater resources, data and market insights, the combined company aims to deliver leading products and customer experiences as well as attract more top talent.
“The two companies combined really pools our products, expertise and talent, ensuring that we can deliver digital, hybrid and in-person events anywhere in the world,” said Vaibhav Jain, founder and CEO of Hubilo, adding that fielddrive will run as an independent entity and will continue to be platform agnostic. “fielddrive’s dedication to customers aligns with our customer-first approach, and our aim is to continue to meet and exceed our customers’ needs by providing technology that enables exceptional event experiences regardless of location, budget or format.”
Hubilo, established five years ago, has raised more than $150 million from leading venture capital firms and delivered virtual and hybrid event experiences in more than 185 countries with more than two million attendees.
Fielddrive supports event organisers globally with sustainable solutions to delight their attendees with the best visitor flow management, all of which can be deployed in any location, venue and event type.
“With additional resources we will be able to grow our solution set across more geographies with new market-leading features,” said Danny Stevens, founder and CEO of Fielddrive. “The acquisition means that we can continue to innovate further in this space to provide our customers with unbeatable visitor experiences.”
As Hubilo looks to grow further within the in-person space, Sophie Ahmed, formerly Hubilo’s senior vice president of market strategy has become general manager of Hubilo Onsite, leading fielddrive for Hubilo.
“Having led large in-person events for over two decades, I can see why Fielddrive is so attractive to event organisers, [with] managing visitor queues, facial recognition for onsite check-in, sustainable badging, lead retrieval and analytics, new monetisation opportunities and an expert customer experience team,” Ahmed said. “This is a fantastic acquisition for Hubilo, and we have lots of exciting things planned on our roadmap as we push the boundaries in creating incredible event journeys for organisers and their attendees, exhibitors and sponsors.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ETL Las Vegas: Interprefy unveils next-gen AI event translator Aivia
The solution will be available in 24 languages and regional accents initially
By exchange4media Staff | May 1, 2023 1:09 PM | 1 min read
On the first day of ETL Las Vegas, multilingual meeting technology and services provider Interprefy unveiled Interprefy Aivia, the world’s first advanced automated speech translation service for online and live events, at Event Tech Live in Las Vegas.
The great thing about Aivia is that it is able to pick up and translate speech in real-time, the artificial intelligence (AI) based real-time translation solution is the first of its kind to be made available to the public, bringing accurate, AI-translated audio and captions to global audiences at the touch of a button.
The solution will be available in 24 languages and regional accents initially, with many more to come in the near future, and is immediately available for in-person audiences as well as for major platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and ON24.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube