'The relationship between influencer & followers can be game changer in influencer mktg'

The fifth session of IPRCCC 2021 observed a panel of industry experts who shared their insights in a discussion on “Impact of influencer marketing and social media in the public relations.”

The panelists comprised Anshu Khanna, Owner, Goodword Media Services; Nikky Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group; Tarundeep Singh, CEO, The 23 Watts; and Gagan Talwar, National Head, Businesswire India. The session was moderated by Ruchika Jha.

Speaking on industries that leverage influencer marketing and how, Gupta said, “I think influencer marketing is very lucrative and many brands are going for it. For sectors like auto, travel, lifestyle, fashion, food, hospitality, gaming, healthcare, etc., also, influencer marketing is proving fruitful for all and is a great way to engage with the audience.”

Singh added, “I think influencer marketing today is part and parcel of life. It is a part of every one of us whether we like it or not.”

Social media is one of the primary mediums where the agencies and brands promote their campaigns and reach out to the target audiences directly. Sometimes, those campaigns do not get desired results and hence observe a fallout. In this situation, the organisations handle the crisis mitigation and prepare a strategy to manage the same. Talking about the same, Talwar said, “The reason influencer marketing is effective because influencers have a huge fan following and they are honest with their followers. They are the ones who can take you out of the crisis by filling the gap between the broadcast media and the social media. Therefore, we can say that influencer marketing has emerged as a boon for us.”

Moving further in the conversation, panelists also discussed the prerequisites for a successful PR campaign with influencer marketing. Singh elucidated, “If I could have somebody who is creating fantastic content but does not have a high reach, I can put that online and it can get viral. So, we look at getting influencers and whenever we do campaigns for our clients, we look at these three buckets, i.e., reach, someone who fits your personality, and content.”

Khanna added “Content and hashtags are very important. One has to get to the soul of a product. You have to really leave someone thinking about it and this is a space wherein we still lack. As communications professionals, it is our job to make it happen.”

While concluding the session, Khanna also emphasized on the ‘Relationship Marketing,’ which is about coming together of influencer marketing and public relations. “I must compliment the influencers for the network that they are able to create. Today, if I spend the same amount of money on influencer marketing that I would spend on a two-page ad in Vogue, I can easily reach out to fifty times the number of people as it’s all about the numbers. This relationship marketing is much more humane and purpose driven,” she noted.

Gupta said, "“Public relations used to be a long-term goal. Many companies look for quick results. So today if we talk about influencer marketing, we talk about faster results. In today’s scenario, brands are preferred influencer marketing over everything else.”

Talwar further said, “Influencers have their own community. Every influencer has a unique follower. So the relationship model in influencer marketing is the key. This plays a game-changer for them.”

