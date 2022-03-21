Swiggy appoints Saurabh Nath as Head of Brand Marketing

Prior to this, Nath was with OZiva as Head of Marketing

Saurabh Nath has been appointed as the Head of Brand Marketing by Swiggy, his LinkedIn profile stated. In his new role, Nath will lead the brand marketing across Swiggy masterbrand and delivery business.

Prior to this, Nath was with OZiva, D2C startup in Nutrition and Wellness, as Head of Marketing since August 2021. He led the marketing function and P&L with responsibilities across brand marketing, performance marketing, category management and e-commerce.

Nath comes with an experience of over 10 years in the field of marketing and has worked with several brands including Ola, OZiva, Kellogg Company, among others.

Nath began the initial days of his career with Kimberly-Clark Lever as assistant manager-consumer and marketing insights. He then joined Kellogg Company where he spent over seven years and left the company as Associate Director, Marketing, Motherbrand Portfolio. At Kellogg, he headed the category of Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Kellogg's Muesli and Kellogg's Granola.

