Madison Media promotes Jolene Fernandes Solanki as COO of Madison Media Ultra

Jolene Fernandes Solanki is being promoted to the post of Chief Operating Officer of Madison Media Ultra. She will be working out of Madison’s Mumbai office and will lead the Marico business along with her existing client base. Jolene joined Madison in 2016 and has an overall experience of 19 years.

Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, “In a word, Jolene makes things happen. One of our most dynamic leaders, I am very pleased to have her lead Madison Media Ultra, and have all the confidence that she will bring more fame and great results for our Clients and Madison.”

Jolene Fernandes Solanki adds, “My Journey at Madison has been fulfilling and thrilling. I look forward to raise the bar and partner with our clients in their growth journey in this new era of digital business transformation and helping them achieve their goals. My focus will be on creating capabilities to drive integrated solutions for our clients with a strong strategic frameworks to achieve business outcomes.”

