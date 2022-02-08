Kinnect makes key elevations for senior creative management

While Kartiyeka Tiwari has been made National Creative Director, Mithun Mukherjee will be Executive Creative Director, and Ashish Tambe Executive Creative Director

Kinnect has promoted Kartiyeka Tiwari to National Creative Director from his prior role of VP - Creative Strategy.

Mithun Mukherjee has been elevated as Executive Creative Director from Sr. Creative Director, and Ashish Tambe to Executive Creative Director from his past role of Sr. Creative Director.

Commenting on the elevations, Chandni Shah, COO, Kinnect, said, “I'm thrilled to share that important members of the Kinnect’s Senior Leadership team have received well-deserved promotions. This step will help us accelerate growth, build on our digital craft capabilities and propel the agency to new heights. In terms of clients, business, accolades, and fame, 2021 was a hard but incredibly successful year for the agency. I expect Kartikeya, Ashish, and Mithun to rise even higher and lead us to even bigger accomplishments and goals."

