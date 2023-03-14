Kinnect bags digital mandate for Blue Star

Vahak, India’s most trusted transport community platform, has launched an engaging digital campaign #VahakOKPlease. Taking cue from the famous trucking community tradition, Vahak’s campaign is a series of 11 unique films that dive deeper into the lives of truckers and the time they spend on the road to ensure financial security for their families back home.

Serving the Indian trucking community and the fast growing $250 Billion logistics industry, Vahak’s app is helping ease the daily lives of shippers and truckers with its digital ecosystem and community platform for brand building and networking, and AI/ML backed truck-load matchmaking, among industry-first features of return load booking and fraud prevention, at 0% commission.

Detailing on the creative take on the unorganised sector, Karan Shaha, Co-founder and CEO at Vahak, said, “The trucking community is a significant contributor to the Indian economy. Through this campaign we are creating awareness about the digital benefits and ease of doing business that truckers can avail through our road transportation community and marketplace.”

The #VahakOKPlease campaign has been launched on Vahak’s official pages across social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Elaborating on Vahak’s digitisation efforts for the sector, Shaha, adds, “Our vision is to build a trusted transport community platform that improves and eases the lives of our transporters, fleet owners, and truckers who are the backbone of India’s growth. We are empowering the Indian trucking community by digitising the ecosystem and our campaign steps up to raise awareness and educate our truckers about the benefits of using a marketplace for their day-to-day operations.”

Speaking about the conceptualisation of the campaign, Pravalika Ram, Business Director, Raasta Studios , said, “We are happy to collaborate with Vahak to drive their key objective to educate the Indian trucking community about the ease of using the most trusted smartphone app for daily operations. The focus is to simplify work for the 24x7 on-call sector by enabling both truck drivers and load owners to find each other faster. The campaign also creates awareness about various benefits that can be redeemed on the app, making it the one-stop shop for the Indian trucking community.”

Vahak’s technology-enabled community and marketplace provides load-lorry matchmaking with true price discovery and efficient return load booking features, which increase profits in the hands of both the demand and supply side of the road transportation sector. The app enables direct connections between all logistics players helping establish their transport network on new, emerging and top routes. Vahak has also collaborated with industry leaders to provide GPS, vehicle insurance and financial services on the app, making digital processes efficient, fast and cost-effective.