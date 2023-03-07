This Holi, Indian Oil invokes sense of purpose & joy
The film #BeTheColour has been conceptualised by Kinnect
Indian Oil's new digital topical film on Holi, conceptualised by Kinnect, brings out a unique perspective, showcasing how this Holi one can go the distance to be the colour in someone's life.
The film #BeTheColour showcases how if one decides to go the distance, life rewards you with experiences that are both fulfilling and filled with a larger purpose than oneself.
Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Sharma, Executive Director (CC & Branding), IndianOil, said, "Our latest digital film on Holi, brought to life by Kinnect, reminds us that the festival of colours is not just about adding colour to our lives, but about going the distance to add colour to someone else's. This heart-warming narrative inspires us to strive for a larger purpose and shows us how life rewards those who do. It's a beautiful portrayal of the human spirit and a timely message for us all."
"For a brand that epitomises 'going the distance' in its products and ethos, the film captures how this simple state of mind can give spreading colour a whole new meaning. The simplicity of the storyline, the mundane chore that depicts everyday life for us, and an unexpected but rewarding experience come together to create an unforgettable celebration of the human spirit," states Ashish Tambe, ECD, Kinnect.
Mumbai Indians launch their inaugural campaign ‘Aali Re’ ahead of WPL 2023
The 360-degree campaign will be spread across various mediums such as TV, digital, outdoor, and radio
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 6:20 PM | 2 min read
Fifteen years after their debut in the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians are all geared up for the first season of the Women’s Premier League.
To mark the occasion, Mumbai Indians have unveiled a brand new marketing campaign, Aali Re, which celebrates women and their incredible spirit. Aali Re is a simple yet powerful twist to the iconic clarion call of Aala Re associated with the Mumbai Indians. The 360-degree campaign will be spread across various mediums such as TV, digital, outdoor, and radio, with the Aali Re anthem being a particular highlight, inspired by the original ‘Aala Re’ anthem, which now features women vocalist.
“Mumbai Indians have always prided themselves on not just the spirit with which they play the game but also the spirit which embodies the city of dreams, Mumbai. The campaign aims to capture that zest and herald the beginning of something special and path-breaking. Mumbai Indians have always championed equal opportunities for boys and girls in sports and education, and to further cement the philosophy, Aali Re, which means ‘she has arrived’, celebrates the pioneering bunch of women who will be the first to don the iconic and customized blue and gold with a dash of coral, jersey in the WPL,” the franchise said in a statement.
Explaining the campaign further, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson says, "With this being the inaugural edition, the Mumbai Indians women’s team will have the opportunity to shape the future of women’s cricket and young women in sports. They will also inspire countless girls to make a career in sport and also encourage families to support budding athletes. Our campaign Aali Re captures that emotion."
Dalmia Bharat’s launches campaign highlighting skewed gender ratio in construction biz
The digital film, titled Homemaker, commemorates International Women’s Day
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Cement company Dalmia Bharat Limited has launched a digital campaign called ‘Homemaker’ commemorating International Women’s Day which is on 8th March.
The online campaign centres around a play on the word ‘Homemaker’ and the difference between its literal and conventional meaning. Normally the word ‘Homemaker’ is associated with stay-at-home mothers or housewives. However, the campaign focuses on interpreting the word literally to mean someone who builds homes. Through this campaign, Dalmia Bharat aims to highlight the gender ratio skew in the business and wants to lead the change in perception, showcasing women as equally skilled members of this fraternity.
The digital campaign will be activated through a series of teasers, testimonials, and a short film. Tagged as Because I'm that woman who chooses to be a #homemaker, the short film showcases how women in the construction industry are building their own destiny while encountering constant stereotypes. Initially it will seem that a woman is being portrayed as a homemaker, but there will be a twist towards the end showing her as the actual engineer, contractor, architect of homes - the actual 'homemaker'. Targeted at Tier I and Tier II audience, the Women’s Day campaign will aim to reach out to a larger talent pool, potential employees, and educational institutes. The campaign will run across six key digital platforms – LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp till March 2023.
Commenting on the marketing campaign, DBL spokesperson said, “Traditionally, the construction industry is a male dominated field and only 12% women are part of this workforce in India. It remains an uncommon choice for women professionally due to the typecast and lack of opportunities. On Women’s Day we want to amplify our intent for the need to bring about a paradigm shift in this industry. We hope the campaign can sensitize and encourage women to explore and consider opportunities in our industry and company.”
Haldiram's Holi film is about forgetting differences to celebrate the festival
The film shows how two estranged families come together to celebrate the festival of colours with Haldiram's sweets
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 9:39 AM | 2 min read
Haldiram's has unveiled a Holi special range and a dedicated film to the occasion with the message - "Kuch cheezein badal jaati hain... Nahi badalti rishton ki mithaas, tyohaaroon ki mithaas, Haldiram's ki mithaas. Manao Khushiyon ke Rang, Haldiram's ke sang. Kyunki Meetha toh Sirf Meethai hai".
The film captures how bygone rifts with our dear ones are forgotten when it comes to celebrating festivities together. The film propagates the transitioning emotions beautifully as two estranged families come together to celebrate the festival of colours by sharing a flavour-filled Holi Special - a beautiful traditional gujia box by Haldiram's. Featuring succulent Gujias, the teaser showcases how sweet memories are shared by sharing sweets/confectionaries.
Speaking about the Holi special hamper and the teaser, Divya Batra, Head of Marketing, at Haldiram's, said, "We at Haldiram's believe that no festival is completed without authentic taste of Haldiram's Sweets & Savouries. To make the festival more exciting, we have come up with specially curated Holi boxes & hampers for your loved ones. Visit the nearest store today and enjoy the festival of colours. Wishing everyone and their loved ones, Happy Holi!”
Kailash Agarwal, President – Retail, at Haldiram’s, said, “Haldiram’s has been the trusted brand for Indians when it comes to celebrating festivals. As we begin the auspicious times of the year 2023 with Holi, we at Haldiram’s thought of starting it with a brand-new offering in thoughtfully designed packaging. The specially curated Gujia range is a must have during Holi and we have mindfully worked on bringing back the nostalgic days as people immerse in the joyful colours and our flavourful sweets and savouries. Wishing everyone a safe and Happy Holi!”
Kiara Advani says why Slice is 'sabse khaas' in her first ad with the brand
Advani has been announced as the new brand ambassador of the mango beverage
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 3:33 PM | 3 min read
Slice® onboards Bollywood Diva and superstar, Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. The brand also launched its new invigorating and fun summer campaign, ‘AAM KA EHSAAS. SABSE KHAAS.’ featuring the popular star at a special brand event.
View this post on Instagram
With Kiara as its brand ambassador, Slice aims to further connect with its audience and reinforce its position as the go-to drink for mango lovers across the country.
The bewitching new film transports audiences to a tropical paradise where the majestically beautiful Kiara Advani is dressed in a flowy yellow ensemble with her best companion, Slice as she sits next to a boy who is attempting to woo her. With a pleasing and playful background score, the screen switches between the boy and Kiara exchanging looks while the boy imitates Kiara’s actions to engage with her – only he sits with a bottle of another mango drink attempting to match Slice®. Audiences then witness Kiara indulging herself bit-by-bit in the Slice® experience. Failed at his efforts to be Kiara’s one and only, the boy gives into the irresistible Slice®, as Kiara exclaims that he can try all he wants, Slice® is still her ‘Sabse Khaas’!
Speaking on the association and the new campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said, “We are thrilled to have Kiara Advani as our new brand ambassador. Known for her exceptional acting skills and her stylish persona, she has huge fan base amongst our target audience. We believe her popularity and mass appeal will help us connect with our consumers in a meaningful way."
Commenting on the summer campaign, he further added, “Our new summer campaign is a perfect reflection of the quintessential Slice way of indulging in a mango experience. From relishing the last drop of Slice to the spirited music and added hint of playfulness, the film seamlessly blends into the new AAM KA EHSAAS. SABSE KHAAS narrative. We are confident that the new film will strike a chord with our consumers.”
Sharing her excitement on coming on board as Slice®’s new face, actor Kiara Advani said, “Slice is a drink that is very much a part of my childhood memories and hence has a special place in my heart. I am thrilled to join the Slice family and be part of the legacy brand. Slice is known for its picturesque campaigns that are remembered by one and all and no doubt, the new film will transport the audiences in the indulgent mango world like no other. I am sure that the consumers will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed shooting for it.”
The new Slice® TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. Slice® is available in single/multi serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms across India.
Thums Up gets Vijay Deverakonda to charge us up
The campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 9:38 AM | 2 min read
Thums Up gets Vijay Deverakonda to unveil a power-packed campaign ‘Charger Dena’ for ‘Charged’.
Commenting on the new campaign Tish Condeno, Senior Director, Sparkling Flavors Category, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, “Being a market leader in the sparkling category, Thums Up is committed to innovating for the ambitious, audacious, and authentic youth of India. ‘Charged’ by Thums Up furthers the brand’s philosophy by offering that refreshed ‘kick’ to the young hustlers and go-getters. The power-house Vijay Deverakonda exemplifies the same vigor and spirit as the brand, and we are thrilled to have him on board with us.”
Vijay Deverakonda, Indian actor, said, “Thums Up to me has always been all about the bold and adventurous spirit, ever since my childhood and while growing up. I am proud to associate with a legacy brand that personifies courage and dynamism to the vibrant Indian youth. ‘Charged’ by Thums Up is indeed India’s new electrifying beverage that gives that extra kick and charges you up to keep rolling.”
The ‘Charger Dena’ campaign has been brought to life via integrated efforts across TV, social, digital, and OOH.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the campaign brings alive the concept of charging oneself to fight challenges and adversities head-on. It is all about being courageous, energized and staying undefeated even in the face of adversity.
Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North), said, “There are a lot of high energy moments in a youth’s life that need charging, and we want them to make the most of it by doing one simple thing, go to a store close-by and say: “charger dena”. This is the new Charged by Thums Up campaign, brought alive by Vijay Deverakonda in a completely different verse. We re-imagined him as an avatar in the gaming world, who takes on the familiar game-world baddies. Done to perfection by the awesome Abhinay Deo, just watch it and get Charged.”
Sachin Tendulkar's hand has a special message in this Savlon Swasth India Mission ad
The cricketer has been appointed as the world's first 'hand ambassador'
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 5, 2023 10:00 AM | 3 min read
In a unique move, Savlon Swasth India Mission unveiled the World’s first ‘Hand Ambassador’ with one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sachin Tendulkar. Globally revered for his immense contribution to the cricketing world, the Master Blaster, has inspired generations with the many firsts in cricketing history. Now, in yet another first, he lends his priceless hands to a special cause – as a Hand Ambassador to inspire billions to practice proper handwashing.
ITC’s Savlon Swasth India Mission has been at the forefront, seeding behavioural change towards hand hygiene through innovative experiences and initiatives. Preventable infections create a huge economic burden on our country and regular handwashing is one of the simplest, most effective ways to stop the spread of diseases. With Sachin Tendulkar as the First Ever Hand Ambassador, Savlon Swasth India Mission goes even further in its journey to develop the culture of hand hygiene for a healthier nation.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the campaign features a series of films that take an unexpected route by featuring Sachin Tendulkar’s Hand as their chief protagonist - bringing the importance of hand hygiene to everyone’s notice and reminding people in his inimitable style, to remember to wash their hands.
Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, “Washing hands with soap or handwash is a critical part of everyday hygiene, which helps us maintain overall health. This needs continuous emphasis and engagement to build a healthy habit for children in particular and society at large. Savlon Swasth India Mission has been at the forefront of enabling this behavioral change in hand hygiene. We are very happy to have Sachin on board, who himself has been a strong advocate of this practice as the “Hand Ambassador” for Savlon Swasth India Mission”
Commenting on the partnership, the iconic cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar, said, “Hand hygiene has an important role to play in building a healthier nation. It has been a cause I have been involved with for several years. When the Savlon Swasth India Mission team presented a unique and fun way of spreading awareness about this serious topic, I was excited about the idea of lending my hand, quite literally, to this initiative. It has been a pleasure working on this campaign. Together as a team, all of us hope that these engaging films drive behavioural change and promote responsible hand hygiene.“
Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, said, “It takes a tremendously brave client to sign a huge celebrity and never show him. But that’s the kind of partnership we have always had from Savlon and this helps us do some of our bravest work. Hand Ambassador is a quirky idea but at the same time, it makes a very powerful point. It is mad but super relevant. We want to mention our ECD Nassar Hussami who championed this idea and our director Harshik, who worked really hard to get the result we wanted. None of this would have been possible if the boss, Sachin Tendulkar didn’t agree to partner us. We were chuffed when he heard the idea and said, “I love it”. Here’s hoping people love this idea as much as we do.”
Crayons Advertising files DRHP with NSE Emerge to go public
Is the first major advertising agency to go public in India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Crayons Advertising Limited has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge for its initial public offering.
The company plans to offer 64.30 lakh Equity Shares of face value Rs 10 each through the book-building process. Corporate Capital Ventures is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue.
The proceeds from the initial public offering will be used in building infrastructure and cutting-edge technology for expansion (Rs. 15.28 crore) and funding working capital requirements (Rs. 14.50 crore).
