Shapoorji Pallonji crafts OOH campaign for new residential project focusing on wellness

The billboards are in a 3-D format and have presented an individual doing his office work while sharing a message, ‘A new age of wellness has begun’ to reach a wide set of audiences. The brand admires that OOH as a medium provides great frequency and is considered a key driver in priming awareness for campaigns.

In today’s time Wellness is much more than merely physical health, exercise, or nutrition. It is the full integration of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. With Covid-19 hitting the world, and mental health gaining much-needed awareness among families, employees, and relatives. This has shifted the right cause which has gained prominence, and people have slowly and steadily are discussing it.

Shapoorji Pallonji has also created a unique ‘Shapoorji Wellness Solution’ made with Eureka Forbes (Shapoorji group company). This includes air conditioner, with air purifier, Ayurvedic Water Filter, Vacuum Cleaner, and revolutionary Corona Guard. It is a gift of Wellness from Shapoorji Pallonji to all their new customers.

Wellness is a conscious, self-directed, and evolving process of achieving full potential. Hence, creating balance in our lives is an important part of wellness. The need for Holistic Wellness has been brought to the core during this pandemic. Everyone wants to live in an environment where they can thrive.

Speaking about the campaign, Sanat Johare – Brand Manager, SD Corp said, “Wellness as a category has been misused too often with just cosmetic propositions. We believe that we have put wellness to the soul of our product and in all genuineness, we think it will benefit profoundly the residents of AUBBURN project. Not only we wanted to grab people’s attention, but we also wanted people to absorb that messaging and experience the feeling of wellness. These concepts were planned in a way that resonates with all when they think of a stress-free and happy environment. The response we have received is the testimony that it has struck a chord with all. OOH medium has helped to reach out to the consumers and has helped in creating recall.

He also added, “At AUBBURN we have put Wellness to the center of everything. Starting with the basic elements Air, Water, and Spaces. We have meticulously worked on delivering not just a building but a Wellness source. It is in every inch of the project, In-door, Outdoor, Common Areas, Flora & Fauna, Recreation, Leisure, etc. We have broadly classified wellness in a few categories as Structural & Environmental Wellness, Physical Wellness, Mental and Spiritual Wellness, and Social Wellness.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)