When you're at the pole position, you're able to command a premium: Nina Elavia Jaipuria
Jaipuria, Head-Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, shares that the kids category is still under-indexed and a lot needs to change
Viacom18 kids franchise Nickelodeon is gearing up for the summer season. The channel recently announced two new IPs, Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family on Nick and Kanha –Morpankh Samrat on Sonic, along with its new summer line-up.
The network claims that Nickelodeon enjoys a cumulative share of 31 per cent within the genre, with Nick leading the category for nine consecutive years. In terms of ad revenue share in the kids category, the franchise stands at 36 per cent. The category contributes around Rs 400- 450 crore to the overall TV AdEx pie.
According to Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, the total TV viewership for the kids genre (2+) was around 6-7% a few years ago and remains the same now. Even among kids, it was 13%-14%, and this has not altered.
Talking about how the channel keeps the kids interested in its content despite there being so many options available with them to watch content on multiple platforms, Jaipuria says that despite the fragmentation and choices that children have today, they realise that the content given on the kids genre or on Nickelodeon is tailored for them. “We have continued to generate content that will intrigue and entertain them, and they know exactly where to go if they are bored. Also, repetition in the kids genre is extremely important. This is because of two reasons-one is of course that animation has a very short shelf life and is evergreen. However, the more kids hear the narrative, the more soothing it becomes for them. As a result, they return.”
Jaipuria believes that it's more important that kids consume content anywhere they want, hence they are making it available across platforms. “While we are available on Nickelodeon, we are also available on other platforms if they do not wish to come for appointment viewing. For instance, they can watch us on Voot Kids, as well as other online platforms. So, it's about wanting to immerse yourself in the beloved characters. And therefore, in my opinion, cord-cutting is here to stay, as are devices, small screens and big screens. But the truth is that when kids get home from school, they want to watch TV.”
Jaipuria doesn't believe in a debate about TV vs Digital. “I believe there is a '&' approach here that states that the heart of what we do is to create these lovely characters and tell these fantastic stories. Kids are welcome to come in and watch them whenever they want.”
According to Pitch Madison Advertising Report, the genre contributes Rs 450-500 crore to the overall TV AdEx. Jaipuria, however, believes that the genre is extremely under-indexed. “It's not even 2 per cent. It was 0 per cent earlier but we have come a long way to take it to 2 per cent.”
“The channel (Nickelodeon) leads the ad revenue share in the category at 36% which means that we get a lot more than what we are delivering in terms of GRPs. But there is a lot to change. There is this certain threshold that advertisers want to pay us for. Also, we are a reach medium and a frequency builder, and how much you want to spend on the frequency medium is also what goes into creating that media plan.”
While the network is still in the process of closing sponsors for its upcoming new IPs, Jaipuria shared that they are selling inventory for the summer line-up as a franchise. "On the channel, advertisers normally come as a whole for summer. So it's not like they come for just a specific show unlike GEC where advertisers want to spend on one specific show. Hence, the channel is sold as a channel and not as a slot."
Speaking on the ad rates she said, "I would love to get far more because we have a reach higher than a lot of other genres but we don't get paid what we deserve. But like I said, over the years, and because I've seen the space grow, of course, we've moved into a trajectory where advertisers are now willing to pay us good money, but not the best."
She further added, "Also when you're at the pole position, you're able to command a premium, and you're able to command far more than what you deserve. Because you have proved yourself at the pole position year after year, advertisers just know there's going to be a delivery here. We are the highest reach franchise anyway. So the pole position helps to get the premium and advertisers are willing to pay extra for leading channels."
This is the first time the network has decided to air a series for kids on other channels within the network. Jaipuria refused to share the channel names but hinted that they might air it on the network's Hindi GEC channels as well.
"The subject matter is such that it is conducive to family viewing, I just think that it is a far more relatable topic. And rather than being passive viewers, parents and grandparents will actually become captive viewers of the subject. We believe that the way we've curated the stories and the way we're telling the stories are authentic. It will help us to create a certain bond with families. And I think, anyway, GEC is all about family viewing, we all come together and watch on the big screen. So I think that while it will work on kids channels, it will work equally well on GECs."
Starting April 24, 2023, ‘Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family’ will be aired from Monday to Friday at 12 noon on Nickelodeon. ‘Kanha – Morpankh Samrat’ will be aired from May-end on Sonic.
Senior journalist Shamsher Singh set to join upcoming news channel
The channel will be backed by a big business house
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 15, 2023 11:37 AM | 1 min read
Senior TV journalist Shamsher Singh and former Managing Editor of Hindi news channel 'Bharat24' is all set to helm an upcoming news channel.
As per sources, the name of the channel will be unveiled in the coming days and the new channel will be backed by a big business house.
It may be noted that before joining 'Bharat 24', Shamsher Singh was serving as the Managing Editor of Zee Media's Hindi news channel 'Zee Hindustan'. Prior to that he was associated with 'Republic Bharat'. He has also served stints at India TV and India News.
Singh started his career with 'Aaj Tak' and served a 16 year long stint at the channel. He is the recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award for 'on the spot' reporting. Apart from this, he has also been awarded the Dilip Singh Journalism Award in the past for his remarkable contribution in the field of journalism.
Punit Goenka settles alleged insider trading violation case with Sebi
The MD and CEO of ZEEL has paid Rs 50.7 lakh as settlement fee to Sebi
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 11:35 AM | 1 min read
Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has settled a case of alleged violation of insider trading norms by paying Rs 50.7 lakh settlement fee to Sebi, media networks have reported.
As per Sebi, the proceedings against Goenka have been disposed of.
The regulator had found that Goenka had failed to put in place enough internal controls for identifying unpublished price-sensitive information.
ED files case against BBC India for foreign exchange violations
The case pertains to foreign direct investment violations by the company, according to media reports
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 5:58 PM | 1 min read
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against news broadcaster BBC India for foreign exchange violations, according to media reports.
The case has reportedly been registered under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). According to the reports, the investigation will focus on purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company.
The action follows a raid by the IT Department at the BBC premises in Delhi and Mumbai in February.
Following the three-day raids, the government had released a statement providing the details of the action. In the statement, without naming BBC, the government had said they have found evidences pertaining to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.
“A survey action under section 133A of the Income- tax Act, 1961(the Act) was carried out at the business premises of group entities of a prominent international media company at Delhi and Mumbai. The group is engaged in the business of development of content in English, Hindi and various other Indian languages; advertisement sales and market support services, etc,” read the statement.
TDSAT directs Kerala Communicators Cable to restore signals of Star channels
Relief operative till next hearing on May 12
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 4:40 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has directed Kerala Communicators Cable (KCCL) to immediately restore the signals of Star channels immediately.
TDSAT has ordered the restoration of the signal within 24 hours. This is an interim relief and will be operative till the next hearing of the case, mentioned TDSAT. The next hearing will be on May 12, 2023.
The petition in this regard was filed with TDSAT by Star. KCCL, a major distributor of television channels in Kerala, had discontinued the signals of television channels offered by Star India. In its submission with TDSAT, Star claimed that KCCL stopped all its channels without giving any notice to either them or the subscribers.
Zee Media rolls out linear avatar of Zee Kannada News
The channel will primarily focus on the informative aspect of hyper-local news in Kannada
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 4:12 PM | 2 min read
Zee Media has announced the launch of Zee Kannada News linear channel, primarily focusing on hyperlocal content.
“With this launch, ZEE Kannada News looks forward to provide a nationalist view of daily news events to the widespread TV audience spread across the five divisions of Karnataka - Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru, Ballari, and Kalaburagi,” the network said.
The launch event of ZEE Kannada News linear channel was held in Bangalore. This on-ground event was graced by dignitaries like Nitte Santosh Hegde (Supreme Court (retd.) Justice, former Karnataka Lokayukta), Ba Ma Harish (President of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce), Bhaskar Rao (Former Police Commissioner of Bangalore) Abhishek Ambarish (Actor), Pragathi Shetty (Rishab Shetty’s wife) Aniruddha Jatkar (Actor)
“Till date, Zee Kannada across digital platforms has been successful in comprehensive and unbiased news coverage on social, political issues along with entertainment programs from Karnataka, India and worldwide. Zee Media observed that content consumption patterns have been changing constantly. Around 90% of video consumption happens in local languages in India, and 75% of TV content is consumed in the Kannada language in the Karnataka market. Taking into consideration the market demand via successful programming across different platforms, Zee Media took a step forward toward capturing a larger viewership through the launch its linear channel,” read a release.
Commenting on the development, Abhay Ojha, CBO, ZMCL, “Zee Media network continues to be the catalyst for change. We, at Zee Kannada, acknowledge the fact that there’s need for a voice that is unbiased towards the local political influences. The linear avatar of Zee Kannada will primarily focus on the informative aspect of hyper-local news in Kannada, thus becoming the voice of Kannada. Our entire team of reporters and producers aim to provide real-time analysis and produce inspirational stories about people, society and health.”
“Zee Kannada has been catering not only to urban cities but also believes in delivering news in the regional language of Karnataka. Taking into consideration the trust built by the channel and the increase in viewership via digital platforms, the linear launch is a strategic business move and generate cross-platform avenues. Being an election year, our goal is to become number one, in terms of revenue and 5X growth across the network” added Anindya Khare, Marketing Head, ZMCL.
Sony Sports Network extends partnership with UEFA
The network has acquired exclusive media rights, TV and digital, to UEFA EURO 2024 and UEFA EURO 2028
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 1:55 PM | 3 min read
Sony Sports Network has extended its collaboration with Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the governing body of football in Europe.
As part of the deal, the broadcaster has acquired the exclusive media rights for all the UEFA National Team competitions scheduled between 2022-2028 and will showcase the UEFA EURO 2024 & 2028, along with its European Qualifiers and Friendly Matches. The UEFA tournaments will be available exclusively on both linear television in the Indian subcontinent, including India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, as well as live-streamed on their on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.
Sony Sports Network will live telecast UEFA EURO 2024, featuring all the top national teams from Europe.
The much-anticipated marquee tournament starts on 14th June 2024 and will be hosted in Germany, with the Final scheduled on 14th July in Berlin’s Olympiastadion. To qualify for UEFA EURO 2024, the teams must go through the European Qualifiers which will take place from March 2023 until March 2024 with the Play-Offs. The qualifiers will be played between 53 teams across ten groups in the round-robin format and will also be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.
Sony Sports Network will also broadcast all the matches of the UEFA Nations League. The final act of the competition, the UEFA Nations League Finals 2023 will go underway from 14th June 2023 between Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, and Italy.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “We're thrilled to announce that Sony Sports Network has extended its partnership with UEFA and secured the rights to the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028 editions, further cementing our commitment to delivering premium quality football on a massive scale. With the acquisition of exclusive television and digital rights in the Indian sub-continent, we're excited to bring the tournament to viewers in multiple languages, ensuring that fans can experience the thrill of one of the biggest events in football. UEFA commands some of the most premium football properties, and this association expands our football portfolio with an additional 1300 football matches making us the premier destination for European football in India.
There is a high attraction for the marquee UEFA EURO tournament, featuring the top European footballing nations, both with advertisers and viewers in India. And this was evident in the successful broadcast of UEFA EURO 2020 on Sony Sports Network in which the viewership impressions were more than triple of UEFA EURO 2016 along with over 65 brands that associated with our network for the prestigious tournament across our linear and digital platforms.”
Guy-Laurent Epstein, Director of Marketing, UEFA, says: “We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Sony Sports Network as the home of UEFA National Team Football in the Indian subcontinent until 2028. Fans in the region will be offered an extensive and excellent coverage of UEFA’s European National Team Football portfolio which includes the European Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, UEFA EURO 2024, and UEFA EURO 2028, with all matches broadcast on linear television and the digital platform SonyLIV.”
BARC - An unknown territory
Guest Column: Markand Adhikari, Chairman & Managing Director of SAB Network, questions the imbalance in BARC ratings
By Markand Adhikari | Apr 10, 2023 6:51 PM | 4 min read
Last week’s BARC ratings have shaken the industry. I am neither carrying a brief for any network nor do I have to. But when you suddenly see that Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Kuttey’ has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ in viewership terms, then there will definitely be a surprise wave and one would like to go into the logistics of such figures.
The channel which has predominantly ruled the charts for many years is suddenly replaced by an unknown player. I myself was surprised. I dialled a few friends and asked them whether they had heard the name of that particular player. Nobody had. Then to be further sure, I told my research team to make about a hundred random calls and take a straw poll if anybody had heard of this player. The result: Most did not know about it, they had not even heard the name, and the few who had heard the name had never watched that channel.
This has become a continuous phenomenon in the BARC ratings. If you judge the top 10 rated entertainment channels, the two prominent players who really invest a lot in content (fiction and reality) are replaced by some unknown players who run lousy syndicated content on their channel.
That raises an important question. In a country where people are becoming so progressive, how come their viewing habits and content choices are becoming so regressive? What are the criteria? Which are the houses being monitored? Yes, it is understandable that not all households will agree to this ‘intrusion’ of weekly monitoring, but is it the case that we are monitoring only those houses that are accommodative? I am not hinting at any monetary rewards, but if only cooperative households are available, then that surely affects the sample. So, how genuine and authentic are the samples?
I do not doubt the credibility of BARC management. They claim 30% of the sample houses are free-to-air homes. This might be because India is a very diverse country, in socio-economic terms. But do these 30% homes make so much difference that their choices overpower the rest 70%?
This imbalance in the rating outcome gives agencies and planners a bigger hand in negotiations, even with the real top players. Ultimately, this will not help any of the channels and the overall industry. As it is, the Indian media, particularly the TV channels, get one of the lowest advertising rates in the world.
As far as the news channels are concerned, two networks have already withdrawn from BARC and two other major networks are on the verge of quitting. In the news category, being among the Top 10 matters in more ways than one. For the news channels, ratings are important not only for selling inventories but also for flaunting their influence in the area they operate in – that is, in getting access to the newsmakers for news reporting and showing their impact. If top news networks start withdrawing from the BARC system, ultimately only Top 3 will remain in it – that too, only if the second and the third player are ready to accept that their position is not Numero Uno.
As per BARC, it can’t satisfy each and every player. It monitors 170 news channels, and even if it satisfies 15% of them, the rest 85% will never be satisfied. We can easily understand the position of BARC. But one thing has to be accepted that its numbers are like exit poll numbers and we never come to know the real counting numbers because only miniscule homes (less than 0.1%) out of 21 crores TV houses are measured.
One more point worth mentioning here is that, YouTube numbers cannot decide the supremacy because BARC is not into digital viewership measurement. But the reality is that, for news, people are day by day switching more to the digital mode rather than the linear TV set.
BARC replaced a private measurement company a few years back. BARC is an industry body and its stakeholders include all three pillars of the industry – broadcasters (linear & digital), agencies and advertisers. Thus, it is the industry that runs the BARC ultimately. If majority stakeholders are not satisfied by its working, it’s high time they asked the management for a diligence report.
Ultimately transparency matters. As I noted earlier, the main question remains about the homes where meters are installed. Of course, BARC cannot disclose the details of such homes and they don’t have to. But more transparency in its replies will help dispel the prevailing confusion.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
