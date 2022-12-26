Ratings, pricing & acquisition: TV industry’s key happenings this year
We look back at the landmark events that dominated the broadcasting business in 2022
The year 2022 was crucial for the broadcasting industry as it witnessed several key developments –from the resumption of news TV ratings to the awarding of IPL media rights. The implementation of NTO 2.0 and the debates over the landing page issue also kept industry leaders busy. However, the news that rocked the industry towards the fag end of the year was the acquisition of NDTV by the Adani Group.
We look at some key developments and how they influenced or altered the broadcast industry this year.
Resumption of News TV ratings
News channels breathed a sigh of relief when the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India resumed the publishing of TV news ratings after 18 months, in March this year. The data was released as per the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for News and Special Interest genres.
The Augmented Standards entailed the reporting of audience estimates for News and Special Interest genre channels on a 4-week rolling average basis. Although stakeholders in the industry welcomed the decision, others remained sceptical about BARC ratings. NDTV pulled out from the television ratings body, followed by Zee Media and iTV Network.
And the fight for being the No.1 news TV channel continues.
Landing Page Debate
Another point of contention in the television news industry has been the use of landing pages, which is the default channel that appears when a viewer turns on the set-top box. The debate has been over its susceptibility of being used to influence viewership.
Although there is no legal prohibition against using landing pages for marketing or promotional purposes, the debate over the ethics of using landing pages as a means of distribution tactics to gain more viewership continues.
Adani acquires NDTV
Adani acquiring NDTV has been one of the biggest news of 2022 for the broadcast industry. On August 23, 2022, AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, announced that it was indirectly acquiring 29.18% stake in NDTV, and launched an Open Offer to acquire an additional 26% from the company's shareholders.
Post the announcement, NDTV saw a lot of upheaval with some key exits at the senior management level, including the resignation of Ravish Kumar. In the latest development, NDTV Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have divested most of their shares in NDTV to Gautam Adani's AMG Media Network. Following the Open Offer, AMG Media Network is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV.
TRAI-NTO 2.0
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued an amended new tariff order (NTO) in November 2022. TRAI has returned to the maximum retail price (MRP) cap of Rs 19 for a channel to become a part of the bouquet in the amended tariff order and regulation while replacing the twin conditions with a new clause that caps bouquet pricing at 45% of the sum of a la carte rates of all channels in a bouquet.
While broadcasters applauded the regulator for their collaborative efforts, MSOs and LCOs expressed concern about losing customers to DD Free Dish and OTT platforms.
Broadcasters publish new pricing
Following the amendment of the New Tariff Order (NTO) by TRAI, broadcasters like ZEEL, Sun TV, Discovery Communication India, Disney Star India, Viacom18 and Culver Max Entertainment revised their pricing and filed their RIOs on December 16. The new pricing will be effective February 1, 2023.
In the revised pricing, broadcasters have increased pricing by 10-15% for some bouquets and also announced launches of new channels, which were earlier deferred in 2021.
IPL Media Rights
The year 2022 also saw the largest-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights auction. In a landmark bidding process held earlier this year, Disney Star paid Rs 23,575 crore ($3.02 billion) for the rights to broadcast men's IPL in the Indian subcontinent for 2023-27, while Viacom18 paid Rs 20,500 Cr ($2.57 billion) for the league's digital rights.
With $12 million per match, IPL is now the world's second most lucrative sports league, trailing only the NFL.
Announcement of Women IPL
Following the success of the men’s IPL media rights issue, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of 'Invitation to Tender for Media Rights to the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027’. The IPL Governing Council has invited bids to acquire the media eights for Women’s IPL through a tender process.
The Invitation to Tender (ITT) will be available for purchase till December 31, 2022, a communication by Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said.
As earlier reported by exchange4media, BCCI is expected to make Rs 200 crore from Women's IPL media rights.
DD Free Dish Exits
Prasar Bharati raked in Rs 645 crore from the allotment of 59 MPEG-2 slots on its free direct-to-home (DTH) platform DD Free Dish in the 58th annual e-auction. In the previous e-auction, the pubcaster had raked in Rs 731.34 crore from the sale of 57 MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish.
The 12% decline in revenue was due to the exit of key channels like Star Utsav, Zee Anmol, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Star Utsav Movies, and Sony Wah, and the drop in overall collection from the news genre, sources added.
The four big broadcasters - Star, Zee, Sony and Viacom18 - have decided to take off their popular entertainment channels from DD Free Dish as the platform is hurting the growth of pay DTH platforms.
Airing content of national importance
According to Clause 35 of the guidelines, the Union Cabinet has approved "Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in 2022," making it mandatory for Indian TV channels to air content of public interest for 30 minutes every day. This led to news channels informing MIB that they were already airing enough public service content throughout the year and hence the “30-min per day public-service content” obligation introduced by the ministry last month would be a burden on them at a time when the news broadcast industry was facing many challenges.
MIB has now asked private TV channels to submit details of ‘public service’ programmes aired in ‘national interest’ in the month of November as proof of their claims.
Roys to fully exit NDTV, sell stake to Adani
As per a statement issued by Prannoy and Radhika Roy, Adani has accepted all the suggestions made by them "positively and with openness"
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 8:09 PM | 2 min read
NDTV Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have decided to divest most of their shares in NDTV to Gautam Adani's AMG Media Network.
After the Open Offer, AMG Media Network is the single-largest shareholder in NDTV.
As per a statement issued by Prannoy and Radhika Roy, Adani has accepted all the suggestions made by them "positively and with openness".
Below is the full text of the statement:
We started NDTV in 1988 in the belief that journalism in India was world-class but needed a strong and effective broadcast platform that would allow it to grow and shine. After 34 years, we believe that NDTV is an institution that has met so many of our hopes and ideals; we are so proud and grateful that across the globe, NDTV is recognized as “India’s and Asia’s Most-Trusted News Broadcaster.” The AMG Media Network, after the recent Open Offer, is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network. Since the Open Offer was launched, our discussions with Mr. Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness. Mr. Adani has invested in a brand that is synonymous with Trust, Credibility and Independence, and we are hopeful that he will preserve these values and expand upon them with all the responsibility required of a leader of an organisation of this nature. We look forward to watching NDTV, and its entire extraordinary team, delivering the next phase of growth, one that India can be proud of.
Roys will sell 27.26 per cent out of their 32.26 per cent shareholding in the news broadcaster to Adani Group, while retaining a minority 5 per cent shareholding, regulatory filings by NDTV showed.
After this transfer, Adani Group, which currently holds 37.44 per cent stake in the company, will become the single-largest shareholder with over 64.71 per cent stake.
Adani Group had earlier bought out a company backed by the founders and then acquired more shares from the open market.
Meanwhile, NDTV has informed SEBI that Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan have been appointed Additional Directors in the capacity of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.
Colors Bigg Boss and Ching's Schezwan Chutney forge partnership
As part of the association, the show features Ching's products taking centre stage in the Big Boss kitchen
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 1:30 PM | 2 min read
Colors Bigg Boss and Ching's Schezwan Chutney have announced a partnership, with Ching's products taking centre stage in the Bigg Boss kitchen, the epicentre of all the drama, masala and gossip.
As part of the partnership, kitchen counters are topped with Ching’s products, bringing a meaningful "flavour" to the lives of housemates and the audience.
Commenting on its association, the Managing Director Ajay Gupta from Ching’s Schezwan Chutney said, “This meaningful partnership with Bigg Boss is an ideal place to showcase versatility in our product portfolio. Through this engagement, we wanted to expand our horizons beyond advertising and explore meaningful collaborations that will help to communicate our brand narrative and reach out to a wider audience who are fans of desi Chinese in India. Ching’s Schezwan Chutney symbolizes the spice and adds a zing of the BB house.”
Pavithra KR - Head, Revenue, Colors, Viacom18 says “Bigg Boss kitchen brews maximum melodrama in the house. Ching’s presence in the kitchen over the years has made Ching’s synonymous with the spicy affairs of the kitchen. This is yet another season of Bigg Boss, where we are associating with Ching’s as a special partner. The show’s high-octane visibility and buzz over the seasons has helped Ching’s in creating high recall among its target audience. This time around, we have witnessed a flavourful engagement with the consumers through multiple initiatives that have furthered the brand proposition.”
The 16th Season of Bigg Boss is focused on offering a robust experience to brand partners through means of Engagement, Excitement & Entertainment. The idea is to assist the brands in creating a powerful and impactful narrative that has the potential to build a lasting connection with the audience through content present in multiple markets cutting across geo-social cross-sections in India.
BIS as national standards body: HC asks Centre & BARC’s response
The Delhi HC has asked for responses to a petition seeking Bureau of Indian Standards to oversee the standards of TV audience measurement
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 10:46 AM | 1 min read
The Delhi high court has asked the Centre, Bureau of Indian Standards and BARC to respond to a petition that has sought for establishing BIS as the national standards body, media reports say.
As per the plea this would enable 'harmonious development' of activities related to TV audience measurement.
The bench has also issued notices to the MIB and IT ministry.
The petition has alleged that private bodies have come up with "arbitrary and unscientific" ways to determine audience measurement.
Viacom18 gets media rights for Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the Indian subcontinent
The network will broadcast the games in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 3:23 PM | 2 min read
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has today announced that Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18) has secured the exclusive media rights to broadcast the Olympic Games Paris 2024, plus non-exclusive rights to the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Through the agreement, Viacom18 will provide multi-platform coverage of the Games, and ensure free-to-air television coverage within the region.
“Fans across India and the Subcontinent will be able to witness the magic of the Olympic Games through this partnership with Viacom18,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. "As a dynamic sports and media market, this is an important strategic region for Olympic broadcasting, and this new media rights agreement will help us inspire fans and young people across these countries to engage with Olympic sports and the Olympic values."
“The Olympic Movement is getting stronger in India, buoyed by tremendous medal-winning performances by Indian athletes and their inspiring stories, a growing sporting culture and an exponentially increased access to top-level content for millions of Indian sporting fans on their devices,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “We are delighted that we can present live Olympics content to each and every Indian through our multiple platforms, and are proud to showcase the ultimate pursuit of sporting excellence all athletes embark upon to achieve the peak of sporting glory at Paris 2024.”
The IOC works with media companies around the world to ensure that as many people as possible are able to experience the magic of the Olympic Games. The Olympic media partnerships also contribute valuable revenue that ensures the long-term financial security of the Olympic Movement. The IOC retains just 10 per cent of these revenues, with the rest being distributed to support the staging of the Olympic Games, promote the worldwide development of sport and the Olympic Movement, and assist with the implementation of Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5.
Viacom18 to convert 2 Hindi movie channels to pay
The conversion will be effective from February 1
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Viacom18 has decided to convert its two Hindi movie channels Colors Cineplex Bollywood and Colors Cineplex Superhits from Free To Air (FTA) to pay channels. The conversion will be effective from February 1, 2023.
The channels will be priced at Rs 0.10. The broadcaster’s distribution arm IndiaCast published revised pricing on its website. The broadcaster had converted Colors Cineplex Superhits to FTA from pay in August this year. The channel was launched on April 1, 2022, while Colors Cineplex Bollywood was launched in 2021.
In the new RIO which will be effective from February 1, 2023, broadcasters will be discontinuing several bouquets and introducing some new ones. IndiaCast also published the new pricing of some channels which includes CNBC Awaz priced at Rs 0.10, Sports18 1 priced at Rs 8, Sports18 HD priced at Rs 10, Colors Bangla at Rs 7, Colors Odia at Rs 6, Colors Tamil at Rs 3, Colors Gujarati at Rs 6 and Colors Kannada Cinema at Rs 3.
Colors Rishtey recently pulled out of DD Free Dish, as previously reported by exchange4media. This is despite the channel's parent company, Viacom18, winning slots in the November e-auction. DD Free Dish was confirmed last month in a statement saying that both Sony Pal (owned by SPNI) and Colors Rishtey will be available on Free Dish from December.
However, Colors Cineplex Bollywood and Colors Cineplex Superhits will not be pulled out of Free Dish.
Disney Star to launch 9 channels in February
The broadcaster deferred the launch of these channels in December last year
By Sonam Saini | Dec 20, 2022 8:59 AM | 1 min read
Disney Star is set to launch nine new channels in February 2023. The broadcaster announced the launch of new channels while declaring the new tariff in compliance with New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0.
The channels to be launched next year includes two Hindi movie channels - Star Gold Romance and Star Gold Thrills, English movie channel - Star Movies Select, three sports channels - Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD and Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, one kids channel - Disney Channel HD, Tamil GEC Vijay Super HD and Malayalam movie channel - Asianet Movies HD.
The broadcaster had deferred the launch of these channels in December last year. The launch was later deferred. As earlier reported by exchange4media, the broadcaster was awaiting clarity on NTO 2.0 as the matter was expected to come up before the Supreme Court for a final hearing on November 30, 2021. The broadcaster has now decided to launch the remaining channels next year as NTO 2.0 will be implemented on February 1, 2023.
In 2022, the network launched several new channels, including Pravah Pictures, Star Kirano, and Star Kirano HD.
Adani Group's VCPL has acquired 8.27% stake through open offer: NDTV
With VCPL claiming 5,330,792 equity shares, Adani Group's total shareholding has now increased to 37.45%
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 8:58 AM | 1 min read
Indian news media company NDTV claimed that Adani Group's Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) has obtained an 8.27% stake with 5,330,792 equity shares in the company as part of the open offer. With the move, Adani Group's total shareholding has now increased to 37.45%.
The company stated: "In compliance of the disclosure requirements under Regulation 29(1) read with Regulation 29(3) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, please find enclosed herewith the disclosure in the prescribed format in relation to the acquisition of 5,330,792 (8.27%) equity shares having face value of INR 4 each at a price of INR 294 per share of New Delhi Television Limited (Target Company) pursuant to an open offer under the SEBI (SAST) Regulations by Vishvapradhan Commercial Private limited (Acquirer). With the end of the open offer, Adani Group's total shareholding has now increased to 37.45%. With VCPL."
On November 22 this year, NDTV Gautam Adani-led Adani Group launched its open offer -- which ended on December 5, for an additional 26% stake in NDTV. The offer was presented after VCPL acquired a 99.5% stake in NDTV's promoter firm RRPR Holding Private Limitedpromoter firm RRPR Holding Private Limited.
As per the network's statement, Dr Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy will now hold 15.94% and 16.32% shares in the company respectively. RRPR Holding Private Limited (an indirect subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited), holds 29.18% and VCPL holds 8.27%.
