IPL 13 sports 31 new categories & 162 brands: TAM AdEx

Oppo Reno4 Pro was the top exclusive brand on both Hindi and English language Sports channels in the first 34 matches of IPL 2013 according to TAM data

As per the TAM Adex report, for the first 34 matches in IPL 13, ‘Surf Excel Quick Wash’ leads the exclusive brands on Regional sports channels.

The brand ‘Oppo Reno4 Pro’ was the leading exclusive brand on both Hindi and English language sports channels in IPL 13 as per the TAM adex data for the first 34 live matches (Period : 19th Sep'20 - 17th Oct'20 (IPL 13) and 23rd Mar'19 - 18th Apr'19 (IPL 12)).

The report said that there were a total 37 exclusive brands on the both language channels. Brands including Ford Service, Pepsi, Century Laminates/ Century Ply and HDFC Mutual Fund were among the top five brands for that period.

Whereas in regional sports channels, there were a total 18 exclusive brands with Surf Excel Quick Wash leading the list on regional sports channels. Asian Paints Apex Ultima Protek, Sunfeast Veda Marie Light, Maaza and 7 Up were the top five brands.

If all the brands put together for both Regional and Hindi+English sports channels - a total of 145 brands advertised in IPL 13 with Dream11.com being the leading common brand.

This year on IPL 13, compared to IPL 12, 31 new categories and 162 brands advertised. During this period, the new categories that emerged included wafer/chips, which topped the list. This was followed by ecom-pharma/healthcare.

Also among the new 162 brands, Vi Cellular Phone Service topped the list followed by Oppo F17/F17 Pro.

The top five categories that were missing during IPL 13 includes, ecom-Travel and Tourism, fans, refrigerators, Corporate/brand image and Toothpastes.

The three out of top five categories that are not advertising during IPL 13 are categories that are prominent in summers.

While the top five categories' list was dominated by 'E-commerce' Sector with approximately 30% share of Ad Volumes during 34 matches of IPL 13, the Top five categories together had 38% share of Ad Volumes in IPL 13 and 3 out of top 5 categories were common between IPL 12 and 13.

Also two out of top 5 advertisers were common between IPL 12 and IPL 13, with Oppo India and FX Mart in both the list.

The number of Advertisers and Brands grew by 9% and 4% respectively in IPL 13 compared to IPL 12.