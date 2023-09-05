NBDA expects swift action from BARC on I&B raw data missive

The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has written to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, seeking clarification on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's (MIB) letter on sharing Raw Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters.

In a letter to BARC India, the NBDA has expressed “dissatisfaction” and “shock” that the TV rating agency stayed mute about the letter and did not inform the stakeholders, namely the broadcasters. The NBDA also stated that the data had been inaccessible to broadcasters until this point.

“We would like to communicate our shock and disappointment that BARC has not only failed to share the RLD, as was directed in a transparent and equitable manner, much less it did not even bother to inform stakeholders about the receipt of the said letter from MoI&B till today. Also, there were some broadcasters expressing their worries about stalling of BARC ratings as suicidal and unilateral,” read the NBDA letter accessed by exchange4media.

BARC India has been asked to share RLD, which is consistent with TRAI's earlier recommendations from 2018 and later confirmed by the TRP Committee of 2021 in the aftermath of the TRP scam.

NBDA further added that it was shocking to all of them that the date of the said letter is August 10, 2023 (almost 13 days from the date the news was reported). “It is surprising and mysterious that BARC, despite having received the said letter almost 13 days back, has remained silent about the same without making a fair disclosure to the stakeholders i.e., the broadcasters. What is also pertinent is the fact that the data has remained inaccessible to broadcasters until this juncture,” mentioned the letter.

NBDA in its letter said, on perusal of the letter, it is apparent that MoI&B had clearly and categorically directed BARC to share RLD up to the preceding week [i.e RLD data for 1" Week (Week 10 of 2022) when the TRP is being reported for the "Wth week" (the last week )] with broadcasters in a transparent and equitable manner while ensuring that the integrity and confidentiality of the BARC Panel is maintained at all times. Further, all the requisites and the prescriptions of the said TRP Policy Guidelines in this respect must be adhered to by BARC.

NBDA said that clearly the smoke of these media reports on 9th & 10th August 2023 could not have been without any spark or fire and one of the reasons could have been the MoI&B letter, the contents of which were unknown till two days ago.

In the aforesaid background, NBDA called upon BARC India to clarify the following:

What is the actual date of receipt of letter dated 10th August 2023 by BARC? Reason and rationale on why the said letter/contents of the said letter and directions therein were suppressed from the stakeholder broadcasters. What steps have been taken by BARC after the receipt of the said letter in terms of complying with the directions stated in the said letter? Has there been any other letter which is of relevance and pertinence received from MoI&B on the said subject in the interim? What is the decision of BARC in implementing the MoI&B direction whereby the RLD is given on the principle of "all to all" basis i.e., all channels’ data and that too on a weekly level to all broadcasters /BARC subscribers. The provision of such data should also promote an open data ecosystem bringing in more transparency and accountability. Also, the ability of such disclosures to identify:

a) Raw data without the outliers and

b) Raw data with the outliers, landing page, boot-up screen, and other marketing related activities.

Also, the data should be capable of addressing the concerns emanating from the 4 week rolling data.

6. Lastly, understanding of the MoI&B letter is the W- 1th week would mean release of all RLD starting from Week 10 of 2022 (Week 1th) and till the last Week i.e Week (nth).

NBDA concluded the letter asking BARC India for a swift action on the above questions.









