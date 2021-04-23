Jan-Mar'21 witnesses 30% YoY growth in TV ad volume: TAM AdEx

Advertising volume on television has grown significantly during January - March’21 by 30% as compared to the same period of last year, according to the latest TAM AdEx Advertising Report for January-March 2021. The report noted that in the span of the last six months, television ad volumes peaked in March’21.

Despite the growth in advertising volumes, the medium witnessed a marginal drop in the total number of categories, advertisers and brands YoY during January-March’21. During the same period, the categories on TV declined by 2.33%, whereas advertisers saw a drop of 10%. Similarly, brands declined by 6.73%.

Among the leading sectors on television, Food & Beverages topped with a 20% share of ad volumes , displacing Personal Care/Personal Hygiene, which was on the top during Jan-Mar’20. Services, Household Products and Personal Healthcare were among the top five sectors. Moreover, the top three sectors together added a 51% share of ad volumes, which were also among the top three during Jan-Mar’20.

The advertising report also indicates that the Toilet Soaps category maintained its first position during this period with a 5% share of ad volumes. Also, the top ten categories list had a few new entrants like Biscuits and Paints. Interestingly, two out of the top ten categories were from Personal Care/Personal Hygiene and F&B sectors each, while the other were from auto and e-commerce sectors.

As per the report, FMCG players ruled the top ten with HUL leading the advertisers’ list followed by Reckitt Benckiser and ITC. Ponds India, Colgate Palmolive India, Brooke Bond Lipton India, Cadburys India, Godrej Consumer Products, Lakme Lever, and Procter & Gamble were among the top ten advertisers. Also, these advertisers together added 41% share of ad volumes in the given period.

Among the top ten brands list, the top four brands were from Reckitt Benckiser during Jan-Mar’21 and there was a total of 6200 brands present on TV.

TV also witnessed over 2300 exclusive advertisers and over 3800 brands that advertised only during Jan-Mar’21. Whitehat Education Technology, PCA Automobiles India, and Dhani Services were the top three advertisers whereas Glow & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin, Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean, and Moov Strong Diclofenac Gel were the top three brands. However, HUL’s two and Reckitt Benckiser’s three exclusive brands were present among the top 10 in the given period.

News genre topped on TV with 28% share of ad volumes closely followed by GEC with 27% share. The top five channel genres accounted for more than 90% share of ad volumes.

Also, the regional and national channels had 65% and 35% share of ad volumes respectively. Meanwhile, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories and Aachi Masala Foods were leading exclusive advertisers on National and Regional channels respectively in the same period. There were over 400 exclusive advertisers on national channels whereas on regional channels there were over 2900.

