HUL races past Reckitt to emerge as biggest advertiser of Week 22: BARC

The top ten list saw a new entrant this week — Google; Dettol products led on the brands' side

Hindustan Unilever has emerged as the biggest advertiser in Week 22, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. The top ten list saw a new entrant this week — Google. Whereas on the brands' side, Dettol products stood at the leading position.

Hindustan Unilever replaced Reckitt Benckiser (India) and led the advertiser’s list in week 22 and registered 4234. 36 (000 secs) advertising volume followed by Reckitt in the second position with 4162.47 (000 secs) ad volume. Brooke Bond Lipton India stood at the third spot with 722.19 (000 secs) ad volume, while Colgate Palmolive India stood in the fourth position with 520.71 (000 secs) ad volume.

Procter & Gamble, Amazon Online India, and ITC bagged fifth, sixth, and seventh positions with 497.41, 417.89, and 371.22 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Meanwhile, Wipro, the new entrant Google, and Pepsi Co stood at eighth, ninth, and tenth positions with 363.72, 354.71, and 330.45 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Dettol Range of Products emerged as the leading brand this week with 474.53 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Dettol Toilet Soaps on the second spot with 423.92 (000 secs) ad volume and Amazon Prime Video on the third spot with 385.97 (000 secs) ad volume.

Meanwhile, Veet Hair Removal, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, and Dettol Antiseptic Liquid bagged fourth, fifth, and sixth positions with 342.36, 340.3, and 331.95 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Surf Excel, Horlicks and Dettol Liquid Soap grabbed seventh, eighth, and ninth spots with 310.09, 283.8 and 279.09 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Lizol stood at the tenth position with 273.47 (000 secs) ad volume.

