Horlicks emerges as biggest brand in BARC Week 26

Horlicks emerged as the leading brand in week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. The brand list witnessed multiple new entrants this week including Ajio.com, Boost, and Amazon Prime Video. On the advertiser's side, Hindustan Unilever continued to be the biggest advertiser this week.

Hindustan Lever Ltd continued to dominate the advertisers’ list with 5654.84 (000 secs) ad volume, followed by Reckitt (India) on the second spot with 2616.76 (000 secs) ad volume. Brooke Bond Lipton India maintained its third spot with 1127.32 (000 secs) ad volume.

ITC bagged the fourth spot with 623.46 (000 secs) ad volume and Cadbury India stood on the fifth spot with 602.73 (000 secs) ad volume. Amazon Online India with 568.01 (000 secs) ad volume, Procter & Gamble with 553.68 (000 secs) ad volume, and Ponds India with 537.69 (000 secs) ad volume bagged the sixth, seventh and eighth spots this week. Colgate Palmolive India and Godrej Consumer Products bagged ninth and tenth spots with 529.26 (000 secs) ad volume and 402.57 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

This week, Horlicks emerged as the leading brand with 394.1(000 secs) ad volume followed by the new entrant Ajio.com in the second position with 331.38( 000 secs) ad volume and Dettol Toilet Soap fell on the third position and registered 329.29 (000 secs) ad volume.

Surf Excel Easy Wash, Lizol, Amazon Prime Video and Social Message- Star Network bagged fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh spot with 281.44 (000 secs) ad volume, 257.14 (000 secs) ad volume, 254.69 (000 secs) ad volume and 244.14 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Close Up Ever Fresh, Boost and Clinic Plus Shampoo bagged eighth, ninth and tenth spot with 242.09, 241.97 and 240.28 (000 secs) ad volume.

