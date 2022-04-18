BARC news ratings: NBDA raises concerns over ‘unnaturally high viewership growth’

As per reports, NBDA has released a presentation about the irregularities in the BARC news channel viewership ratings

The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has raised concerns about glitches and irregularities in the viewership ratings released by BARC, media reports say.

According to NBDA, some channels have reported viewership growth and change in rankings that appears to be unusual.

In a presentation, NBDA is quoted to have said the ratings show channels witnessed "unnaturally high growth and changed rank suddenly".

exchange4media had reported soon after the resumption in news ratings that industry experts believe stakeholders must wait and watch for 8 to 13 weeks before arriving at any inferences about the ratings.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)