BARC India renames Impressions'000 as AMA'000, new update to be released today

Subscribers will be able to see these changes across all logins and modules post upgrading their versions

BARC India has renamed Impressions'000 as AMA'000 i.e. Average Minute Audience in '000s.

The regulatory body in an email to subscribers has said, “Being an industry body, it is imperative to evolve and work continuously to provide the industry with data and metrics that match global standards.”

Impressions can be defined as the number of individuals in 000s of a target audience who viewed an "Event", averaged across minutes. It is also known as TVT or Average Minute Audience

Subscribers will be able to see these changes across all logins and modules post upgrading their versions which will be released on 1st December 2020.