BARC India renames Impressions'000 as AMA'000, new update to be released today

Subscribers will be able to see these changes across all logins and modules post upgrading their versions

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 1, 2020 2:21 PM
BARC

BARC India has renamed Impressions'000 as AMA'000 i.e. Average Minute Audience in '000s.

The regulatory body in an email to subscribers has said, “Being an industry body, it is imperative to evolve and work continuously to provide the industry with data and metrics that match global standards.”

Impressions can be defined as the number of individuals in 000s of a target audience who viewed an "Event", averaged across minutes. It is also known as TVT or Average Minute Audience

Subscribers will be able to see these changes across all logins and modules post upgrading their versions which will be released on 1st December 2020.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Barc india Broadcast Digital advertising Measurement Viewership Impressions update
Show comments
You May Also Like
TV

Delhi HC adjourns ad cap case to Dec 16
1 day ago

Suvarna

Suvarna News rebranded as Asianet Suvarna News
1 day ago

Uday Shankar

This time’s IPL viewership over 25-30% higher than previous iterations: Uday Shankar
1 day ago