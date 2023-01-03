YP Rajesh joins Reuters as India Political and General News Editor
Rajesh is a senior journalist with three decades of rich experience covering South Asia and leading large newsrooms in India
YP Rajesh is all set to rejoin Reuters as India Political and General News Editor.
Rajesh is a senior journalist with three decades of rich experience covering South Asia and leading large newsrooms in India. His career has spanned India's top magazines and newspapers, a digital news platform, besides a decade at Reuters.
As a reporter, he has written on politics, security and diplomacy out of India, its neighbours, the US and Israel, among others; technology and general news out of Bangalore and Mumbai; and society, lifestyle, entertainment and sports from across the region.
As editor, he has led teams to award-winning coverage of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and Covid in India, and trained and mentored dozens of young reporters and copy editors. He was Co-Founder and Managing Editor at ThePrint, where he also hosted a weekly political economy video show.
TVFPlay partners with Eloelo to market season 2 of TVF Pitchers, Zee5 to stream episodes
The second season of the show, which has premiered after seven years, was widely promoted by influencers on Eloelo
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 6:32 PM | 2 min read
TVFPlay from The Viral Fever (TVF) has partnered with Eloelo, a creator-led social gaming and live streaming platform, to market their latest show, TVF Pitchers.
Eloelo is the exclusive promoter for Season 2 of TVF Pitchers featuring a star cast comprising Naveen Kasturia, Riddhi Dogra, Arunabh Kumar, and Saurabh Mandal.
Zee5 is the exclusive streaming partner for the Pitchers 2 series. The star cast came live on Eloelo to promote the show. The shows are being exclusively aired on Zee5 only.
The second season of TVF Pitchers premiered after seven years on 23 December 2022 and was widely promoted by influencers on the Eloelo platform. The new series focuses on the hidden dynamics within new-age startups, the people behind them, and the myriad challenges they face.
“Considering the cult status TVF Pitchers has gained among fans since 2015, we knew that Season 2 had to be bigger and better. Through this partnership with Eloelo, we have broadened the reach for the show. The response on Eloelo has been amazing and has added entirely new segments of audiences to the fanbase of TVF Pitchers,” said, Yogesh Saini, TVF Marketing Head.
TVF has also chosen Eloelo to market their new show Sixer, a story about a ragtag group of cricketers and amateurs who come together to try and win the local cricket tournament while overcoming personal odds.
Eloelo empowers micro-influencers and creators to spearhead new forms of entertainment for Bharat. Since its inception in September 2020, the platform has introduced many new entertainment formats such as live-hosted indigenous games, live interactive events hosted by celebs and influencers, and live video shows hosted by Top Rjs in the country. Eloelo’s live-streaming platform crossed 12 million users in 2022, making it the most-popular Live Adda in India with 77% of users from non-metro cities. The platform currently hosts more than 24,00,000+ live streams monthly.
“We are thrilled to partner with India’s most loved streaming platform, TVF Play. TVF Pitchers Season 2 live streams have already garnered 100K+ views and show no signs of ebbing! We look forward to a similar response for TVF Sixer on our platform as TVF’s content offerings are quite in sync with the likings of our audience across India” said Saurabh Pandey, Founder and CEO, Eloelo.
From Musk's Twitter buyout to Adani's NDTV acquisition: 5 big media deals of 2022
It was an eventful year with industrialists acquiring big media properties and pandemic-led woes bringing rivals together
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 8:36 AM | 4 min read
Mergers and acquisitions remained the flavour of the media industry in 2022. While the richest industrialists acquired big media houses, the pandemic-led restrictions and economic constraints forced some rivals to join hands to sail through the turbulent times. The media landscape of 2023 will be bit different thanks to these five deals that rocked the industry.
-
Elon Musk buys Twitter
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the world’s richest person, shocked the world in April by announcing his interest to buy the social media platform Twitter.
After several ups and downs in the deal, replete with withdrawn offers, lawsuits, allegations, verification worries, and many other issues, he eventually completed the deal in October by shelling out $44 billion to acquire the microblogging platform.
Ever since his takeover, almost half of the Twitter workforce, including the boss, Parag Agrawal and top legal and policy executive, Vijaya Gadde, have been fired.
Musk has announced several new features and policies for Twitter and has kept his followers engaged on the platform.
-
Adani group takes over NDTV
Radhika and Prannoy Roy, the founders of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV, market cap approx Rs 2,100 cr), shocked the media industry this year by selling their majority stakes to the Adani Group headed by India’s richest person Gautam Adani.
The departure of the Roys marks a significant turning point for the broadcaster that played a pivotal role in the growth of news television in India.
Adani group first bought out a company backed by the founders, acquired more shares from the open market and then got the majority of the shares held by the couple.
Adani Group now owns a 64.71% stake in the media group. The Roys will continue to own 5% of NDTV.
-
SONY-ZEE Merger gets approvals
India’s two leading media groups Sony and Zee cleared the deck for the merger by getting major approvals in 2022. The merger was first announced in 2021. The deal size is believed to be to the tune of $10 billion.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) recently approved the Sony-Zee merger with slight modifications, which will see the latter selling three of its channels to allay potential competition concerns.
The merger deal was subsequently approved by a majority of ZEEL shareholders, Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange as well.
However, some of their lenders have recently approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against the deal. Scheduled to take place on Thursday 12th January 2023, the tribunal has permitted IndusInd Bank, Axis Finance and IDBI Bank to file applications for intervening in the proposed merger.
-
PVR-INOX merger
The merger between the country’s top two multiplex chains — PVR Limited and INOX Leisure — brought the erstwhile rivals together this October making them the largest multiplex chain in the country with more than 1,500 screens.
The deal is believed to be worth $2 billion.
PVR currently operates 871 screens, spread over 181 properties across 73 cities in India. INOX operates 675 screens through 160 properties in 72 cities.
Analysts estimate the combine will command a 50 per cent share among multiplex screens and 16 per cent in the overall market including single screens. After the merger, the combined entity plans to open 200 new screens every year under the brand name PVR-INOX rather than refurbishing old properties. A CAPEX of Rs 500 crore will be pumped into setting up the new screens.
-
Moj and MX TakaTak Merger
Times Internet’s MX TakaTak and ShareChat’s Moj joined hands early this year to become India’s largest short-form video platform — a country where TikTok is still banned. The deal is believed to be worth $700 million.
MX TakaTak, which was launched by Times Internet in July 2020, had reportedly reached 150 million MAUs, across 10 languages when the deal was inked.
It will continue to function as a separate platform for now, but the two platforms’ creator base, content supply and recommendation algorithms are being integrated.
'Moneyman' Ashneer Grover to star in TVF Pitchers 2
The second season of the show will stream on ZEE5 on December 23
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 6:26 PM | 3 min read
Shark Tank India fans upset at Ashneer Grover's exit from the show can now rejoice. The new season of TVF Pitchers, which is set to release on December 23, 2022, will now feature Grover, the former Co-founder and Managing Director of BharatPe.
Grover who exited Shark Tank India 2 is reportedly replaced by Amit Jain, Co-founder, and CEO of CarDekho.
Grover posted on Twitter about his association:
Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over !— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 19, 2022
Watch new season of ‘TVF Pitchers’ from 23 Dec on @ZEE5India @TheViralFever #PitchersOnZee5 https://t.co/NOmdpuw9tx
The first season of the web show was released in the year 2015, when Indian audiences were new to terms like "startups", "entrepreneurship" and "unicorns." Pitchers show the entrepreneurial journey of four people making a company.
Even ZEE5 teased Grover's entry into the show with a preview: “Desh ke sabse bade pitchers ko shayad mera hi intezaar tha”
View this post on Instagram
The promo film, which was launched yesterday, showed three people in an elevator discussing a lacklustre pitch meeting with the investors, lamenting their pitch wasn’t good enough to lure them in. One of the trio thanked their lucky stars that Grover missed the pitch meeting.
Suddenly, a voice boomed from behind. As the people exited the crowded elevator, the voice is revealed to be Grover's, as he said: “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?” He then asks them to pitch their company. The teaser ends with the actors saying: “Bad-man nahi, Money-man hai ye”.
The Internet has gone berzerk after this announcement and eagerly waiting for the show to hit their screens.
Kamaal kar diya Grover Sahab.— Amit Shama ? (@amitshama1) December 19, 2022
Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over !
Now even Hollywood seems closer !!
Eagerly waiting!!!— Suchit ?? (@suchit27) December 19, 2022
Good decision @ZEE5India , i am sure this show will be super hit compared to shark tank.
India wants seedhi baat no bakwas.
You are Amazing. What you pulled out before Shark Tank is just outstanding. Wishing you best of luck for your new show on Zee5.— Terrificpassion (@vertigobp) December 19, 2022
Our own Elon Musk. Ashneer bhai ka jalva hoga ab toh har jagah. All the best ? ? ?— Nirmal Taylor (@N_K_Tailor) December 19, 2022
This is superrrr.... Ashneer Bhai is a rockstar... Strongly recommend everyone to read his book.... Amazingly written... He is a rockstar...— Pro Trader (@VickyTrader777) December 19, 2022
Grover was recently in the news for the backlash he received for his statement on hiring ex-SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, calling it a "huge mistake." He has also released his book Doglapan on entrepreneurship and investing in ventures in November this year. Earlier this month, BharatPe filed a complaint against Grover seeking Rs. 88 crores for the damage that he has done to the company.
Axis Finance approaches insolvency professional to stall Zee-Sony deal: Report
Raj Kamal Saraogi has been asked by the non-banking finance company, stating that Essel Mauritius' non-compete agreement with SPE Mauritius Investments is against an SC order of August 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 10:15 AM | 2 min read
Axis Finance Ltd has reportedly approached Raj Kamal Saraogi, an insolvency professional overseeing proceedings against Subhash Chandra to stall the Zee-Sony deal with Bangla Entertainment.
The report says that the non-banking arm of Axis, in its official communication to Saraogi, stated that Chandra's Essel Mauritius has entered into a non-compete agreement with SPE Mauritius Investments, which is a Sony company as part of their merger deal. Axis Finance pointed out that the agreement is at loggerheads with a Supreme Court order of August 2022.
As per the agreement, SPE Mauritius Investments will pay a non-compete fee of Rs 1100 crore to Essel Mauritius.
The news report also says that the SC has restricted Chandra from alienating or disposing of any assets or legal rights or beneficial rights.
Saraogi was appointed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi, to supervise the insolvency resolution process against Chandra on the basis of an appeal filed by Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on May 30.
While Zee, Sony and Bangla Entertainment have filed an application for NCLT's approval for their merger deal, Axis said it has filed an intervention application in the NCLT against the move.
Zee Group has two weeks to file a reply. The appeal is listed for hearing on January 16, according to the report.
The court has granted two weeks to Zee Group entities to file a reply. Rejoinder can be filed within two weeks thereafter. The application is listed for hearing on January 16.
Over 2800 news publishers furnished info under digital media rules: Govt
Minister Anurag Thakur disclosed the information to Rajya Sabha while answering a question about upcoming news channels obtaining permission from the MIB
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 2:24 PM | 1 min read
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Rajya Sabha that over 2,800 digital news publishers have furnished information under the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code of the Information Technology Act, 2000 rules.
The information is regarding the disclosure of information in public domain regarding grievance redressal periodically.
These rules provide for the following: a Code of Ethics for publishers of news and current affairs on digital media and publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms); A three-level grievance redressal mechanism for looking into complaints related to violation of Code of Ethics by the publishers; and the furnishing of information by publishers to the government and periodical disclosure of information in the public domain regarding grievance redressal.
Big Tech: Govt holding consultations to bring legal policy framework, says minister
According to MEIT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, governments across the world have lagged in implementing regulations for Big Tech players
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 10:10 AM | 1 min read
Around the world there has been a lag in making rules for big tech players, said MEIT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, news agencies have reported. The government is systematically building a legal policy framework in this regard, he said.
The government is in the process of holding consultations to build laws, he said.
The minister was speaking at a forum hosted by FICCI recently.
According to Chandrasekhar, the internet has started to "represent risk, user harm and criminality".
IWMBuzz Media finds its investor in Dr Annurag Batra
Dr Annurag Batra, Founder, exchange4media Group and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld, has invested an undisclosed amount in the media start-up’s first round of funding
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:25 AM | 3 min read
Media start-up IWMBuzz Media Network has raised an undisclosed amount of funds in its first round from media entrepreneur and veteran Dr Annurag Batra, promoter of successful media companies, BW Businessworld group and exchange4media group (e4m). Dr Batra has angel invested in many media tech companies and backed several other upcoming and pioneering ventures in various domains.
IWMBuzz, founded in 2017, is followed across geographies garnering around 20 million unique users over its web, social media and app platforms every month.
The business entity focuses on internet publishing (entertainment news and updates), event IPs, branded/native content and influencer marketing.
Its committed and experienced editorial team curates cutting-edge innovative trending content 24/7 catering to the rising demand of new-age consumers on the internet. Bollywood, Lifestyle, TV, OTT, Music, Regional, K Pop admirers find their daily dose of news and infotainment on IWMBuzz.
IWMBuzz media owns and executes large scale much-talked-about IPs like Digital Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit, India Kids Summit, India Gaming Awards among others.
On the investment, Dr Batra said: “I have known the founders – Siddhartha Laik and Franklin Tuscano – since the time of inception, and I have witnessed their growth. Our media businesses will find synergy as IWMBuzz is a digital and hopefully metaverse-first digital entertainment economy platform and together we can create more value for our readers, viewers and customers and the community at large. I strongly believe that their exuberance and their entrepreneurship and my experience will help propel IWMBuzz’s growth manifold in times to come.”
He further said, “I must say I will learn more about new emerging areas in media technology from Siddhartha and Franklin and as I believe in the process of reverse mentoring.”
Siddhartha Laik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief at IWMBuzz Media, said: “We, all at IWMBuzz Media, are immensely thankful to Dr Batra for showing faith and believing in our journey and growth story. With him as one of our partners, we are hopeful of scaling new heights. As a company, we have always focussed on profitability and we would continue to do so. The funds raised will be used in product, content and business vertical expansion, and also to bring more industry leaders to the ship.”
IWMBuzz Media is co-founded by Franklin Tuscano (CTO and Founder), and Srividya Rajesh (Associate Editor and co-founder). The entity has grown year-on-year with a current team strength of over 70 people with branches in Mumbai and Chennai.
IWMBuzz is building more digital assets for its readers, viewers and partners as it continues to grow through Uber growth and emerge as a major player.
IWMBuzz is also in Hindi and over the next few years plans to be in all major Indian Languages. IWMBuzz's YouTube channel crossed one million unique subscribers recently and continues to grow. Some of the biggest names in the Bollywood and the entertainment industry prefer IWMBuzz as a brand platform to engage with their fanbase.
IWMBuzz aims to be India’s top destination for entertainment content in all formats in the next 12 to 18 months and get to 50 million plus audiences in all formats and be present 360 degree in all major Indian languages and become the go to destination and platform for entertainment content.
With this investment, IWMBuzz plans to launch new products, IPs and invest in hiring more people, building products and investing in technology including blockchain and Metaverse for its platforms.
The deal advisor was Evolution Partners, a boutique investment advisory firm based in Mumbai and Singapore. It has also advised clients on investments in F&B, Media Tech, Blockchain, Deep Tech, FMCG, D2C, Fintech and eCommerce.
