Reuters names Aditya Kalra as Editor, Company News-India

Aditya Kalra has been appointed as Editor, Company News, India at Reuters.

He shared the development in a social media post.

"Professional update: I’m starting a new position as Editor, Company News, India at Reuters. I will continue to report my own business stories, but increasingly collaborate with colleagues to cover everything from developing news stories from the world of Indian start-ups to conglomerates such as Reliance, Tata and Adani. I will also continue to write about global giants such as Amazon, Mastercard, Walmart, Facebook, Xiaomi, Pernod Ricard and Tesla that see India as a key growth market, but one where they face many challenges. Antitrust cases, legal reporting, how companies lobby for policy changes, their evolving business strategies and investigative journalism will continue to be a focus area."

Kalra has been with the news agency for over 14 years.

He has been writing on domestic and international MNCs like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Uber.

Kalra's focus has been on insightful and investigative stories from the corporate world.

