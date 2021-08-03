Twitter joins hands with Reuters & AP to target misinformation online

As part of the association, the news agencies will aid Twitter in providing more background and context to news stories that have the potential for virality

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 2:25 PM
twitter

Microblogging giant Twitter has teamed up with Reuters and Associated  Press to tackle misinformation online. As part of the association, the news agencies will aid Twitter in providing more background and context to news stories that have the potential for virality.

"We are committed to making sure that when people come to Twitter to see what’s happening, they are able to easily find reliable information. Twitter will be able to expand the scale and increase the speed of our efforts to provide timely, authoritative context across the wide range of global topics and conversations that happen on Twitter every day," said Twitter in a blog post.

Rather than tackle the issue after the news goes viral, the partnership will enable Twitter to "contextualise developing discourse at pace with or in anticipation of the public conversation."

At present, Twitter's curation team gives people context to make informed choices about the information they see on Twitter. "When large or rapidly growing conversations happen on Twitter that may be noteworthy, controversial, sensitive or may contain potentially misleading information, Twitter's Curation team sources and elevates relevant context from reliable sources," said the blog post.       

Users will see this added context and reliable information on tabs for Trends, Explore, Search, Prompts and Labels.

