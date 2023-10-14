Reuters video journalist killed in missile fire in Lebanon
According to the news agency, Issam Abdallah was killed while providing a live video signal
A video journalist with news agency Reuters, Issam Abdallah, has been killed in missile fire in southern Lebanon.
Six other journalists were also injured in the incident on Friday.
The journalists from Al Jazeera and Agence France-Presse were close to the Israel border to capture the trade of fire.
According to Reuters, Abdallah was killed while providing a live video signal for broadcasters. "We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," Reuters said.
Jubilant Foodworks dismisses reports about slashing pizza rates
As per Elara Capital, a media report recently stated that JUBI reduced the price of its large pizzas by almost 50% with the aim of making its pizzas more accessible and competitive
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 5:16 PM | 2 min read
Jubilant Foodworks has dismissed recent media reports of price cuts in the pizza category.
As per a report by Elara Capital, the company will need to push more promotional campaigns to derive the most benefits from the upcoming Cricket World Cup, as competition in the pizza space remains high and non-pizza food is at an advantage as aggregators scale up.
JUBI pizza’s current pricing remains at 25% cheaper than local and global peers, Elara said in a report.
A media report recently stated that JUBI reduced the price of its large pizzas by almost 50% with the aim to make its pizzas more accessible and competitive, especially in the face of emerging smaller rivals in India’s quick service restaurant (QSR) market. Management has clarified it has not cut prices of large pizzas. Although the company had run promotions and discounts on a select large pizzas on specified cricket match days and continues to run iteration of several promotions at different points in time, these promotions and discounts should not be considered as a price drop at the portfolio level. JUBI pricing at a sharp discount vs peers JUBI has priced its value offerings (Basic cheese pizza and Pizza mania) at INR 59, which is ~37% lower than price of value pizzas by peers, Pizza Hut, La Pinos and Chicago Pizza. In the medium segment too, the price of a Dominos pizza is ~26% cheaper than the average price of peers whereas in case of high-end pizzas, JUBI’s pizza is almost 14% cheaper than peers.
TDSAT refuses to restrain Star India from streaming cricket matches for free on Hotstar
The tribunal’s order came on the petition filed by AIDCF that challenges the free streaming of matches, including the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 4:05 PM | 3 min read
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has refused to restrain Star India Pvt Ltd from streaming cricket matches, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, that commenced on Thursday, on its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
The tribunal’s order came on the petition filed by All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) challenging the free streaming of matches and seeking that Star be restrained from permitting their viewers to have Star Sports on their mobiles free of charge or they should also provide free of charge Star Sports to the cable operators also.
“Prima facie, OTT platform is not a TV channel, nor the respondent is requiring any permission or a licence from the Central Government. Moreover, looking at the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the rules framed thereunder of the year 2021 and looking at the provisions of TRAI Act, 1997, there is no prima facie case with this petitioner,” TDSAT said.
The bench headed by Justice D N Patel said that no irreparable loss will be caused to AIDCF if the stay is not granted.
“Balance of convenience is also not in favour of this petitioner and no irreparable loss will be caused to the petitioner if the stay, as prayed for, is not granted,” the tribunal said.
The tribunal, however, said that it is always open for the petitioner (AIDCF) to separately maintain a list of consumers who have subscribed to the Star Sports channel on the petitioner’s platform as the same contents are being made available through video streaming on the said OTT platform.
“These details which the petitioner is maintaining can always be presented before this Tribunal by the way of an affidavit, before the final hearing of this Broadcasting Petition, which will be replied by the respondent. Hence, the interim relief, as prayed for, by this petitioner is hereby rejected,” it said.
The petition alleged that the practice of free streaming of matches is unfair to the cable industry, which has paid the broadcaster for distributing and transmitting signals.
The counsel for AIDCF had also argued in the tribunal that though OTT platform is not mentioned in the definition given in Regulation 2 (r) of “distribution platform” under the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulation 2017.
It also said that OTT platforms are using internet and therefore, this tribunal has all the powers, jurisdiction and authority to hear this matter and decide the same because the respondents are using Broadband Internet and therefore, they are falling within the definition of Telegraph as defined in the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, and hence this Tribunal has got jurisdiction.
During the arguments, Star India had submitted that in Regulation 2 (r) that OTT platform is not covered by the definition of distribution platform because the definition is exhaustive and nothing can be added in the definition by this tribunal.
The counsel for Star India also pointed out several peculiarities of OTT platform including not having a licence from the central government and it is not a tv channel.
ZEEL acquires ZEE UK Max in UK
As per ZEEL, it has incorporated ZUML in the UK with an initial share capital of 25,000 pounds divided into 25,000 ordinary shares of one pound each
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 3:26 PM | 1 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) has incorporated ZEE UK Max Ltd (ZUML), a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary company for the purposes of media and entertainment.
ZEEL announced the same to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that it has incorporated ZUML in the UK on September 28 with an initial share capital of 25,000 pounds divided into 25,000 ordinary shares of one pound each fully paid-up.
“ZUML is a wholly owned step-down subsidiary company of the Company and therefore it is a related party of the Company. This transaction does not fall within related party transactions. The promoter/ promoter group/ group companies do not have any interest in this transaction,” ZEEL said in its disclosure letter to BSE.
ZUML is yet to commence its business operations and it has been incorporated with the objective of media and entertainment business to evaluate rationalization and restructuring, ZEEL said.
There is no information on whether there is any link of this incorporation with the ZEE-Sony merger.
Every Indian has the opportunity to contribute to a better future: Anil Antony
Antony, BJP national secretary, spoke at the e4m Top 50 Party Spokespersons conference, shedding light on how party representatives can bolster trust among viewers
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 10:16 AM | 2 min read
At the e4m Top 50 Party Spokespersons conference, held in Delhi over the weekend, Anil Antony, National Secretary, BJP spoke with Shantanu David, Principal Correspondent, exchange4media, in a fireside chat around ‘How can spokespersons convey authenticity and credibility to viewers?’
Anil Antony, son of veteran politician and senior Congress leader AK Antony who was a union minister in previous UPA governments, made headlines when he quit the Grand Old Party and even more so when he joined the BJP. He used his own case as an example of why party spokespersons had to ultimately be led by their own conscience and use it to inform their political activities.
“I would admit that the last few months had been very transformational for us. I resigned from the Congress Party in January of this year, and it was with a lot of conviction that I resigned. I grew up in a Congress family. My father is still one of the senior-most members of the Congress. So the day I resigned I did mention some very clear facts that I felt from the bottom of my heart,” he said.
He observed that when he resigned from the party, he did not have any intention to join somewhere else. “But then there were a lot of deliberations, and on the sixth of April, I joined the BJP. I'm very thankful to the leadership for giving me a platform from where I could join the party on the party's Foundation Day. And when I joined again, it was with a lot of conviction."
He added that what the government was doing right now, will be creating an impact for decades for generations to come. “So it's a great opportunity for every Indian, especially young Indians. You look at the country right now we are a very young country, where median age is 27, where 65% of our population is under 40, and almost 30% is under 18. I do believe that I have certain skills. I have certain expertise. I have areas of interest, and I truly believe that with all this I can contribute towards this course.”
“We have a short term, medium term and long term objectives and plans to keep growing in areas where we are not a strong presence yet. And I come from that part of India. So for me, somebody like me, this is an opportunity to again contribute towards the parties and make a mark and that is what I'm working on, as my organization grows.”
'Audiences now want to be informed and entertained'
The e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards saw a panel discussion on modernising traditional news formats via innovative storytelling
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 8:34 AM | 3 min read
From the era of news being delivered via Doordarshan and Aakashvani to the ‘Chain se sona hai toh jaag jaiye’ era of reporting, storytelling in news has evolved over the years.
At the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 Summit and Awards, Nitin Srivastava, Senior Correspondent, BBC; Drubo Jyoti, Editor- Views, Hindustan Times; and Ruby Dhingra, Managing Editor, Newschecker, shared insights on modernising traditional news formats via innovative storytelling. Chehneet Kaur, Senior Correspondent, exchange4media, moderated the panel discussion.
Jyoti kickstarted the conversation saying, “The way in which the age demographic of the audience is changing, the way in which they are consuming news and the information too is changing. So, when we were in college, we were suddenly told ‘news isn't news. It's infotainment’. Then, news channels started doing half-an-hour shows about all the daily soaps.”
Hindustan Times, for say, as a legacy media house is also evolving in understanding the various forms in which young people are consuming news, Jyoti said. “In that way, you would see a lot of media companies pivoting towards video formats. Traditionally print-heavy houses are also pivoting towards social media. This is because we see a lot more usage of platforms like Instagram because none of my friends buy a newspaper anymore.”
Elaborating more on why do we need to modernise traditional news formats, Dhingra said, “There is news avoidance, which means audiences now have a limited time and want to be informed, but not too much. Moreover, they want to be informed, but they also want to be entertained.”
There are many new formats that have come now and in journalism, the entire point is to inform people. “While earlier, when we focused on broadcasting, we were delivering news in a very homogeneous manner thinking that we're talking to the masses. That's not the way people want to consume information anymore,” added the Newschecker executive.
Srivastava said earlier people wanted to know about all kinds of serious issues like what's happening with Iraq or what's happening in Bosnia, but nowadays, people also want to know what's happening next door, along with what's happening all over the world.
When it comes to the compromise between innovative storytelling versus factual reporting that newsrooms consciously or subconsciously make, the BBC executive is of the opinion that there is no compromise at all and there can never be a compromise. “There can never be a clickbait headline to sort of sell a story.”
Dhingra added, “I understand the compulsions but I don't agree with them on why people end up using clickbait headlines. And I suppose that there are multiple layers of checks and balances in any newsroom. So, it's not like there's a reporter who has written the headline. If a headline like that has actually gone on air, or it has been published, it means that it has the backing to follow those people who are in charge.”
Chaiti Narula joins RP Sanjiv Goenka Group as Managing Editor, Video Content
Prior to this she was associated with India Today TV for nearly six years
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 9:29 PM | 1 min read
Chaiti Narula, previously an Anchor & Editor at India Today TV, has taken up the role of Managing Editor - Video Content at RP Sanjiv Goenka Group,
Sources close to the development confirmed this news to e4m.
Narula's departure from India Today TV in August 2023 marked the end of her nearly six-year tenure with the channel. With an extensive background spanning 16 years in print, digital, and television media, Narula commenced her career at the Times of India and later ventured into reporting with the Daily News & Analysis. Her expertise led her to prominent positions in leading TV networks, making her a familiar face on channels like CNBC, CNN News18, and ET Now.
