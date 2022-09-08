Reuters appoints Stephanie Burnett as Digital Verification Editor

Reuters announced today that Stephanie Burnett has joined Reuters as digital verification editor, based in Amsterdam. Burnett will lead the Reuters Fact Check team in its efforts to tackle misinformation.

“Misinformation and disinformation are nothing new, but their omnipresence — and even sophistication — in the age of social media and machine learning continue to undercut the public’s access to truth,” said Burnett. “What’s encouraging is that there is a high demand from companies and the public for resources and intelligence that separate fact from fiction. Fact-checking is just one of many areas where Reuters excels, and we will continue to do so as we explore innovative ways to identify misinformation and find solutions. I’m delighted to join the team’s tireless efforts to deliver fact-driven news that our clients and readers rely on to make informed decisions.”

“Combatting the spread of misinformation is critical to Reuters mission to provide access to trusted, accurate and unbiased information,” said Jane Barrett, Global Editor for Media News Strategy at Reuters. “Stephanie’s wealth of experience in verification and fact-checking will help Reuters to further that mission, and we’re thrilled to have her lead the Reuters Fact Check team.”

Previously, Burnett was a senior editor with Germany’s international public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), where she commissioned and edited news features and fact-check articles. She also developed and led training on standards and fact-checking for digital editors.

Prior to DW, Burnett was head of the digital English news service at Euronews’ headquarters in France. She was also the bureau chief for Storyful news agency’s Australia office, where she established and scaled up editorial operations for the Sydney newsroom. Burnett has also worked as a journalist in Hong Kong, reporting from the Asia bureaus of Storyful and TIME. She has a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Hong Kong.

First launched in 2020, Reuters Fact Check partners with major technology platforms on initiatives to combat misinformation, including fact-checking of social media content in countries on four continents and in five languages.

Reuters Fact Check is among a variety of initiatives that Reuters has launched to help stop the spread of misinformation, including efforts around media literacy education, a course in manipulated media and training for journalists to improve their digital newsgathering, verification and publishing skills, as well access to wellness and resilience resources.

