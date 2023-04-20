Press Trust of India, Logically collaborate to counter election-related misinformation
The collaboration comes as several assembly polls as well as the Lok Sabha election likely to be scheduled this year and next
News agency Press Trust of India (PTI) and tech company Logically, which analyses misinformation and disinformation using artificial and expert intelligence, have partnered to counter election-related misinformation in India.
With several assembly polls as well as the Lok Sabha election likely to be scheduled this year and next, the collaboration between PTI and Logically aims at helping people in India identify and report misinformation related to elections.
Logically, which has a proven track record of helping poll officials across the globe tackle election-related misinformation, will provide PTI access to its AI-powered platform, Logically Intelligence. Logically Intelligence uses advanced algorithms to identify, analyse and disarm harmful fake news and misinformation as part of this collaboration.
The platform also uses natural language processing, metadata modelling, network analysis, and other techniques to identify the sources of misinformation and the people behind them. PTI's Fact Check Unit will work with Logically to verify election-related news and information to provide accurate, reliable, and timely news to the people of India.
Commenting on the partnership, PTI CEO Vijay Joshi said, "We are delighted to partner with Logically in our ongoing efforts to combat fake news and misinformation. With their expertise in technology and our reach as India's most prominent and credible news agency, we are confident this collaboration will significantly contribute to our efforts to ensure that accurate and trustworthy information reaches our readers." "The partnership is also a reflection of our increasing focus on technology to serve our subscribers better," he said.
Technology, Joshi added, will ultimately be the difference between survival and failure for media companies.
Lyric Jain, founder and CEO of Logically, said, "It's an honour to partner with PTI, a trusted and respected name with a long-standing reputation for accuracy and integrity in the Indian media industry. Together, we will work towards providing citizens with credible information, ensuring the accuracy and fairness of the election process, and providing facts to enable them to make informed decisions." This collaboration, he said, is crucial for India as the country prepares for a series of assembly elections this year and the Lok Sabha election next year.
“Over the years, we have seen erosion of trust in election processes globally, and therefore mis- and disinformation will continue to have a significant impact on election integrity in India. PTI and Logically are committed to ensuring that mis-and disinformation do not undermine the integrity of the democratic process in India and so this collaboration is a significant step towards promoting election integrity and the free and fair exchange of information in the country,” Jain said.
The debunking of election-related fake news is of paramount importance in India. The country is the world's largest democracy, and ensuring a free and fair election process is crucial. Misinformation and fake news can potentially influence the outcome of an election and threaten the integrity of the democratic process. Additionally, with a large population that relies on social media for news and information, the potential for fake news to spread quickly and widely is significant.
In the Indian context, the threat of fake news is a serious concern for internet users. With the increasing popularity of social media and messaging apps, fake news and misinformation spread quickly and easily, potentially swaying public opinion and disrupting the democratic process. The partnership between PTI and Logically is crucial in countering the spread of misinformation and ensuring that accurate information reaches the people of India.
"We are confident our collaboration with Logically will help counter the spread of election-related misinformation and ensure that people have access to reliable information in poll-bound states," said Pratyush Ranjan, head of PTI’s Fact Check Unit.
It is imperative to ensure that voters can access accurate and reliable information during elections. The partnership between PTI and Logically aims at addressing this issue by providing citizens with accurate news and analysis. By identifying and countering fake news, the collaboration will enable voters to have more accurate information on the election processes, including where and how to vote.
The agency -- with a vast network of more than 1,500 journalists including full-time and stringers covering almost every district and small town in India for news stories, videos and photos -- has taken steps to counter the spread of fake news and misinformation. In February last year, PTI launched a Fact Check Unit to verify and debunk fake news, misinformation and disinformation over the internet.
Editors Guild to organise conclave on press freedom
The conclave will be held on April 14
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 7:06 PM | 2 min read
The Editors Guild of India, an organisation dedicated to protect freedom of press and raising the standard of editorial leadership of newspapers and magazines, will organise a conclave on ‘Media Controls: Regulations, Denial of Access & Curbs on Press Freedom’.
Scheduled for Friday, April 14, the Conclave will take place via Zoom, according to a press release.
There will be five sessions one each and eminent journalists, editors and writers will discuss regulations and controls in different areas of reporting namely Politics, Sports, Business, Films and Legal issues.
Those participating are
Ms. Mrinal Pande,Sankarshan Thakur,Umakant Lakhera in the political segment while on challenges in reporting on Ayaz Memon, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Luthra and Sharda Ugra. will share their views. The session will be moderated by Pradeep Magazine.
Those speaking on constraints in Business reporting are Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and T.N. Ninan. The session will be moderated by Anant Nath.
Speakers on the session on films include Mayank Shekhar, Shobhaa De and Anuradha Raman. This session will be moderated by Nandini Ramnath.
In the session on legal reporting we will hear Sanjay Hegde and Samanwaya Rautray. This session will be moderated by KV Prasad.
The Guild welcomes wider participation and those wishing to attend the Conclave can write to the Editors Guild of India on info@editorsguild.in for Zoom link or can join live proceedings at organisations Facebook page –Facebook.Editors Guild.
INS asks MeIT to withdraw IT Amendment Rules
The Indian Newspaper Society wants the government to hold talks with news media bodies regarding the amendments
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 11:17 AM | 1 min read
The Indian Newspaper Society has asked the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeIT) to withdraw the IT Amendment Rules that give the government the power to take down content that it deems to be fake or false, media networks have reported.
INS also wants the government to have talks with news media bodies regarding the amendments.
As per INS, the government's fact-checking unit will have the power to instruct intermediaries, social media platforms and internet service providers about taking down certain content.
Twitter takes off New York Times’ gold 'verified' tag
NYT has said that it will not pay for a verified business account and will stick to the blue tick
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 9:40 AM | 1 min read
New York Times has lost its gold 'verified' tag on Twitter, as per media reports.
The media house has nearly 55 million followers on the micro-blogging site.
NYT has said that it will not pay for a verified business account and will stick to the blue tick.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk introduced the feature for a monthly fee of $1,000 in the US.
The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn’t even interesting— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2023
Decoding the digital paywall journey for magazines in India
A panel of industry experts deliberated on the future of the magazine business in the era of digital disruption at the Indian Magazine Congress
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 1:16 PM | 2 min read
The Indian Magazine Congress saw industry experts come together for a chat on the ‘Digital Paywall journey for magazines in India’.
On the panel were Srinivasan B, Ananda Vikatan, Jean-Paul Reparon, Agrimedia, Netherlands, Jan Thoresen, CEO, Labrador CMS, Norway, Anant Nath, Delhi Press, Nikhil Kanekel, HT Digital Stream, were present in the panel discussion. The session was moderated by DN Mukherjea, RPSG group.
The discussion focused on the future of the magazine business in the era of digital disruption. Mukherjea started the discussion by asking, “Do we need to dial up on reader revenues and put as much content as possible, where readers pay for it or is there still a belief that ad-supported model in India can still create some value for the brands”?
In this era of extreme digital practices, it has become difficult for magazines to get the revenue they need for their survival.
“If the content is worth paying for, it has to be behind the paywall. We use it to attract audiences. We have to cultivate the user and when we see the user is spending time, and then we provide paid content in front of the paywall. I believe there has to be a mix between paywall and no paywall,” Srinivasan shared his experiences.
Anant said, “When nothing worked for us, in 2018, we started putting our content behind the paywall. People were resistant in the beginning, but paywall was the last act of desperation to save the magazine. I think in magazines, advertising will continue to play a very important role. We can’t disregard the role of advertising.”
Commenting on the success rate of paywall, Nikhil said, “It depends on what sort of paywall you set up i.e. if you’re doing a hard paywall, a metered paywall, or propensity wall. Mint as a brand, we do about 25% of our revenue on digital.” From being a free independent website to a revenue-generating website, paywall seems to be working wonders for mint.
Sharing a global overview, Jean expressed, “ When I’m looking into the market especially in the Netherlands, I've seen that publishers have been helping shaping the internet by offering a lot of free content during the last decade. At the moment what we see that we need to shift that high quality content has to be paid well.”
“In the beginning, the concept of paywall was flat but suddenly it’s going quite high up because now readers are getting used to it,” Jan added.
Beautiful storytelling will never go out of fashion: Minette Ferreira, Media24
At the Indian Magazine Conference, Ferreira, General Manager-Lifestyle and Community News, Media24, South Africa, explained how her company has been reinventing its magazine publishing model
By Shantanu David | Mar 27, 2023 12:52 PM | 5 min read
As the Indian Magazine Conference, organized by the good offices of the Association of Indian Magazines, returned to New Delhi after a gap of four years, Minette Ferreira, General Manager-Lifestyle and Community News, Media24, South Africa, gave an absorbing talk on how her company was reinventing its magazine publishing model.
With the theme of this year’s Congress theme being even in the digital age, magazines are the most effective medium for “Building Engaged Communities”, Ferreira spoke to us about the companionship of magazine subscriptions,
“The magazine holds such a unique space in the media landscape, and I think it's because of the unique way that magazines can tell stories and magazines can present the storytelling in such a unique way. As a medium that really makes it stand out and, therefore, I also think that that buys it sustainability and longevity,” said Ferreira.
And then along with that the storytelling element and the luxury that comes with that, is that magazines can connect with communities in a very special way. “So whether you're talking about a magazine that's aimed at a large group (a magazine that publishes at scale) or whether you're talking about a magazine that literally is niched towards a small community, magazines can connect communities around interests, whether it's large or small, and that makes it such an exciting and unique space,” she said.
Ferreira also waxed poetic about the timelessness of magazines, and “I think that ties in with the storytelling; it is beautiful writing, beautiful storytelling. And that will never ever go out of fashion.”
However, given the transient nature of today’s media landscape and the non-tactile, digitized content that is flooding it, is the physicality of magazines going to be an advantage or disadvantage?
Ferreira says, “I think what most magazine media companies are battling with is digital migration and whether we will be successful from a firewall perspective. I believe it will be a combination. I honestly believe that print for magazines is long from over. We've been professing the death of print for so many years and yet here we are, and we are still publishing magazines.”
She doesn’t believe that tactile experience and the luxury of magazines can never be replaced with an online experience. “But can a magazine live in an online world that’s paywalled? I believe it can. And therefore, I think it is a combination of the two. The challenge for us as media companies and as media employees is about what does the digital space look like versus what I'm presenting in my print product? Because I do think it is a different experience.”
“If I go to a website, it is definitely not to lean back. That's not a moment of luxury; it doesn’t have that glossy feel. It’s about finding those opportunities. And I think that again, the answer lies in storytelling.
In my view, the unique things that we can present digitally are the things that we can't do in print, which is telling the story behind the story,” elaborates Ferreira.
This tackles the one hindrance that we do have in print, which is the limited amount of real estate that a publisher has on their physical product.
“Of course, we've got endless amounts of real estate digitally, but it's about what you do with that real estate. So, there's a lot of value for premium content for magazines, in utilizing that real estate more effectively, with content that obviously is going to get people hooked,” she says.
And a lot of that content is going to consist of visual stimulation, whether pictures but especially video.
“I think magazines can really do well with that from a premium content perspective. Who wouldn't want to see the video of the interview with the celebrity cover story right? What happened at the shoot behind the scenes?” asks Ferreira, saying it is a different way of telling the story that the print product went through.
“You're going to have to make it entertaining, to keep the audience engaged. So I do think it's just finding different ways of telling stories in the digital space. What we are experimenting with in South Africa (and I hope to report back in a year or so that it's been successful), is bundling magazines, with newspapers, in a paywall environment. And it really is because magazines play such a different role versus what newspapers do.”
She believes that from a paywall product perspective, by having the magazine voice there, in terms of bringing the lifestyle component (be it advice, fashion, or beauty and other specific content verticals within that magazine voice) along with the immediacy that the news component brings.
“That really can provide a fully-fledged sort of product in terms of keeping your audience engaged. Plus, it gives you the scale and volume that a magazine can't necessarily build by itself. In fact, it's a holistic media experience,” Ferreira concluded.
Digital transformation is about revenue diversification: James Hewes, FIPP
The President of FIPP spoke to e4m on the sidelines of the Indian Magazine Congress on the global trends influencing the magazine business
By Shantanu David | Mar 27, 2023 12:46 PM | 5 min read
James Hewes is glad to be back in India. The President of FIPP, the global trade association for the magazine media industry, was in Delhi for the Indian Magazine Congress, which took place after a gap of four years. One of the keynote speakers at the event who addressed perspectives on the industry from around the world, Hewes spoke to exchange4media about the importance of magazine associations, global trends, and the looming presence of Artificial Intelligence.
Saying that it was great to come back after such a long time, Hewes elaborated, “There's always a worry when an event finishes, gets postponed or pauses for whatever reason that it won't come back. With our global perspective, it's so important that there are events like this around the world. And it's also important that the local industry supports their publishing associations.”
Hewes remarked that there's a danger that sometimes such events are just viewed as a cost, and people don't really understand the value of the community that they bring and the work that they do. “So, events like this are good because it provides everybody with a good reminder of the benefit of having a good strong association.”
Indeed, it’s become all the more crucial to preserve and promote these associations in a media landscape that has become diluted by the presence of influencers and AI tools like ChatGPT.
“I read a really good book called The AI Delusion (by Gary Smith), and it was an AI scientist explaining about AI and how it works. It's not a brain and it's not magic, it doesn't have the capacity of thinking, and it never will; it's not self-aware. AI's just a computer program. Just a very good, very well programmed computer program, with a bit of code and algorithms that's taking information and analyzing it very, very quickly and very, very cleverly, and spitting out what it finds in a new form,” asserts Hewes.
He says we must not fall into the delusion of thinking that it replaces a human. “It replaces the boring things that humans shouldn't be doing. I don't mean to be rude about it, as in terms of everybody was an intern once. I mean AI can do more repetitive stuff, like writing short copy for marketing would be a good example, and other things that nobody enjoys. Chat GPG Pro probably does that just as well as a human and it would save a human a boring job so they can do something more interesting.”
And that of course brings us to the human element itself.
“I think people pay for journalism because they're paying for trust, and they're paying for quality. That combination is what sets aside good human journalism from machine journalism or content that has been created by people who are not professionals,” says Hewes.
“It's the same issue that I have with influencers and the reason we don't talk about influencers very much in our talks and in our work, is because these people are not journalists. I use the analogy of plumbing. I wouldn't come to a plumber’s house and pretend to be a plumber just because I've watched a video on YouTube about how to fix the drains, right?”
But, as Hewes points out, an influencer seems to think that journalism is something that anybody can do well. “There's a reason journalism schools exist and there's a reason why a lot of time and money is spent getting journalism degrees because it's a job, it's a craft. Will we have AI pick up elements of that craft and replicate it? Yes. Is it going to find widespread usage by serious publishers? I hope not. I don't think so. In fact you can ask ChatGPT itself, it's actually quite honest about itself. It will tell you it's not self-aware, and will tell you it's not there to have opinions. It's not there to predict the future. It's there to synthesize what's already been. So our job is to make that leap into things that it can't do.”
That being said, Hewes also notes that there's no journalism without paid journalists. “So you've got to figure out a way to make journalism pay, otherwise, it's just not going to exist. For publishers, that really means only one of three things. You either get an advertiser to pay for it (but there's a limit on that, as we know), or you get the consumer to pay for it directly in the form of a paywall or a subscription or you get the consumer to pay for it indirectly in the form of getting them to carry out a transaction as a result of your content and you take a share of it. There isn't really any other way to make money from this stuff. The rest are all variations on that theme.”
Hewes concludes that digital transformation is not about swapping dependence on print advertising for dependence on digital advertising or a paywall or whatever. “Digital transformation is about revenue diversification, having four or five ways to make money so that you're insulated from the century of crises that we live in where you don't know what the next shock is going to be, which is going to destroy one of those revenue streams. You've got to insulate yourself against that risk.”
Magazine players to lead media biz in coming years: Dr Annurag Batra
At Indian Magazine Congress 2023, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Business World & exchange4media, shared how scale, depth, and market enablement were key for developing the magazine businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 9:20 AM | 3 min read
The Indian Magazine Congress 2023 saw several leaders from across the magazine and media industry come together to share insights on how the magazine business had tremendously evolved over the years and what are the new paradigms for magazine publishing. They also discussed re-imagining the corporate structure for nurturing multiple magazine communities and how magazines could participate in enhancing brands’ engagement with their communities.
Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Business World, and exchange4media, spoke on how the magazine business in India has metamorphosed into futuristic multimedia platforms. He began by defining the purpose of doing a magazine business which predominantly revolves around three words: Content, Community and Commerce. He mentioned how the pie expands when each player in the market grows, either individually or collaboratively.
Sharing more insights on how exchange4media instinctively built the B2B marketplace for the media industry in the last two decades, Dr Batra mentioned how they all began with the focus being on content, which is the glue for commerce, to build their own media platform.
Unequivocally, the media platform which is a significant player in the marketing, advertising, and media communication community, stands out in the clutter of the market for its high credibility content and audience base. Moreover, he said, “exchange4media is a home page for everyone who matters in the marketing and advertising industry. We provide diversified content on everything happening in the B2B space. Also, the four major pillars of our business are: e4m daily, Pitch is our monthly magazine, Impact is a weekly magazine and fourteen years back we started a website on business media in Hindi, Samachar.” Further enunciating the events, he mentioned that exchange4media has organized more than 72 events and sixty AIPs zoned by the company including twelve in partnership.” In addition, the business world has built twenty-seven communities with the hotel community topping the list, in the last forty-three years. Also, BW is planning to add twelve to fourteen new magazines along with adding a Subscription based model with other investments in the coming years.
Furthermore, briefing how magazine businesses in India have metamorphosed into futuristic multimedia platforms, Dr. Batra shared how BW and exchange4media have expanded their horizons and explored beyond Print, Events, and Research. The OTT and video are the next bars the company is planning to set in the coming years. “We are in the business of brand and content and how to define our business in a way that profitability follows, could be better exemplified with India Today which started as a magazine company and later entered into the broadcast. This shows that in the coming years, the top media players would be those who have started with the magazine business.”
In addition, he mentioned that scale, understanding the market depth and market enablement are the major pointers to focus on, to expand the business. In the concluding remarks, Dr. Batra mentioned all the major dos the business must follow for overall business growth and the list includes: Content, insights, connectivity and enabling business, advertising, sponsorships, and subscription models.
