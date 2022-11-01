The Print’s Shubham Batra joins Thomas Reuters as Editor-in-Charge (Markets)

He has worked for Informist Media, Cogencis Information Services and The Economic Times in the past

Journalist Shubham Batra has joined Thomas Reuters as Editor-in-Charge (Markets). He shared the news through a LinkedIn post.

Batra was formerly with The Print as Senior Associate Editor. He held the role for 11 months from December 2021 to October 2022.

Previously, he has worked for Informist Media, Cogencis Information Services and Economic Times.

Batra is a seasoned journalist who has covered Indian economic policies. His area of expertise, according to his LinkedIn profile, was understanding governments and their functioning. “For a reporter, knowing a direction of policy is more important than the policy itself,” he wrote.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)