MIB to frame overarching statute for self-regulation by OTT, digital news platforms

The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) is planning to come out with an overarching statute under which over the top (OTT) and digital news platforms can self-regulate.



According to a report in Hindustan Times, the statute will define a framework for their self-regulation and address the issues of sensitive content and fake news. The report further stated that the issue of self-regulation in digital media was taken up at the highest levels this month.



The MIB is mulling over two options, one is the creation of a self-regulating body on the lines of the Press Council of India (PCI) and the second is to draft a law.



In its justification for regulating digital media, the ministry has said that it has received complaints about language and nudity on OTT platforms. In the case of digital news websites, the ministry has received complaints about fake news.



Meanwhile, The Print has reported that the Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) will shortly come out with a set of implementation guidelines for its self-regulatory code.



The code has the backing of 15 Online Curated Content Providers (OCCPs) like ZEE5, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, Arre, HoiChoi, Hungama, Shemaroo, Discovery Plus, and Flickstree.



The report stated that the implementation code has addressed the concerns raised by the government over the final version of the self-regulatory code. The code is likely to be rolled out by the end of the month.

