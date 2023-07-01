Deep Halder quits India Today

He was the Executive Editor at India Today Group Digital

Sr. Journalist and author Deep Halder, who was the Executive Editor at India Today Group Digital, has quit.

Halder has been a journalist for close to two decades and has been writing on issues of development at the intersection of religion, caste and politics.

“How long is too long? 21 years is too bloody long! Time to say goodbye and sing a new song. Thank you Newsroom for letting me put my feet up. It was fun”, he Tweeted.

Halder is the author of Blood Island: An Oral History of the Marichjhapi Massacre and Bengal 2021: An Election Diary.

