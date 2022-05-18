Shekhar Gupta’s digital show ‘Cut The Clutter’ completes 1000 episodes

In a 14 min plus video, Gupta spoke about the concept of the show and how it has reached this important milestone ,

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 18, 2022 3:22 PM  | 1 min read
Shekhar Gupta

Veteran journalist and Founder & Editor-in-Chief of The Print, Shekhar Gupta, recently put out a video celebrating 1000 episodes of his digital show–Cut The Clutter.

In a 14 min plus video, Gupta spoke about the concept of the show and how it has reached this important milestone and expanded its reach.

He also shared that it took them over a year  to finalise their digital strategy initially.  Now The Print will be completing 5 years soon and 1000 episodes is definitely a morale booster for the entire team.

Gupta also credited senior journalist Milind Khandekar, who is currently Managing Editor, Tak Channels, (National and Regional ),TV Today Network Ltd, for putting this concept together. According to Gupta, the Idea behind the show was to offer  viewers something different than the usual clutter that we see across news channels.

