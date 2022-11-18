Workplace harassment: Dentsu initiates investigation

The complainant has taken down the tweets alleging harassment at her workplace

Dentsu has started an investigation into the complaints of harassment made by an employee.

Meanwhile, the complainant Samvidha Sinha, Associate Director, Paid Media, at Dentsu-iProspect, has taken down the tweets in which she made the allegations.

Sinha, Associate Director, Paid Media, at Dentsu-Iprospect, had alleged harassment at workplace and tweeted about how it was impacting her mental and physical health.

Sources have confirmed with e4m that an investigation is being conducted on the matter with teams from Human Resources and Legal working together to resolve the issue. Sinha had a meeting with the top management of the company on Friday, the sources said.

Both the parties (Sinha and Dentsu) have declined to comment on the matter.

